Friendable’s Fan Pass Live Streaming Platform Now Testing Its ‘Pro Services’ Offering as Artists Request Additional Support and Services

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its “Pro Services” offering, which has just been launched as an offering for existing artists and will soon roll out to all new artists during their onboarding and sign-up process.

Fan Pass continues to report record numbers of artist sign-ups, which also gives the Company an opportunity to meet additional needs for these performers. The service offerings now being tested and branded as Fan Pass “Pro Services” range from logo design, website creation, social media, merchandise collections, sets, lighting and a host of services that Fan Pass intends to expand upon as the number of artists on the platform grows.

“Our vision for Fan Pass has always been one of supporting both the artists and their fans, and now that we have a variety of artists, live channels, performances and content it’s a natural fit to begin offering additional services that can only enhance each artist brand, as well as boost revenue opportunities on Fan Pass. In many ways, we are similar to a venture capital firm that nurtures each of its startups with the tools for success; but, in our case, we don’t discriminate based on talent, ideas or stage of career. With Fan Pass, the artist must only show up with the desire to promote, grow and succeed, and, most of the time, that means making an investment in themselves,” said Friendable, Inc. CEO Robert A. Rositano Jr.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable Inc. (FDBL) is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on connecting and engaging users through its proprietary mobile and desktop applications. Launched July 24, 2020, the Company’s flagship offering is designed to help artists engage with their fans around the world and earn revenue while doing so. The Live Streaming platform supports artists at all levels, providing exclusive artist content "channels," live event streaming, promotional support, fan subscriptions and custom merchandise designs, all of which are revenue streams for each artist.

With Fan Pass, artists can offer exclusive content channels to their fans, who can simply use their smartphones to gain access to their favorite artists as well as an all-access pass, giving them access to all artists on the platform. Additionally, the Fan Pass team will deploy social broadcasters to capture exclusive VIP experiences, interviews and behind-the-scenes content featuring their favorite artists – all available to fan subscribers for free on a trial basis. Thereafter, subscriptions are billed monthly at $3.99, or about the cost of downloading a couple of songs, providing VIP access at a fraction of the cost of traditional face-to-face meetups.

Friendable Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures. For more information about the company, visit www.Friendable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company’s iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

