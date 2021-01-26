Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 update (25 January 2021)
Active cases: 155 New cases: 36 New tests: 997 Total confirmed: 4,008 Recovered: 3,722 (+19) Deaths: 128 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
