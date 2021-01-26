DHL Global Forwarding recognized as Top Employer 2021 in Middle East and Africa for second consecutive year

DHL Global Forwarding (https://bit.ly/2Yemull) garners praise for its implementation of “people-first” HR best practices in Cameroon, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey and United Arab Emirates; Top Employer 2021 certification for DHL Global Forwarding extends to a total of 35 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Latin-America, North-America, the Middle East and Europe; Certification affirms the market leader’s strategy to deliver expert logistics services by investing in the best team of freight forwarding experts.

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, was recognized as Top Employer for 2021 in Middle East and Africa. The certification attests to DHL’s achievement in implementing HR best practices, focused on fostering a positive work environment and encouraging its employees’ personal and professional development. Globally, DHL Global Forwarding garnered this certification for a total of 35 countries. The Top Employers Institute Global Certification Program annually certifies and recognizes companies in participating countries who demonstrate a continuous commitment to providing the very best work environment for their employees.

During the pandemic, Deutsche Post DHL Group’s purpose – “Connecting people. Improving lives” – resonated more than ever. Employees work 24/7 to ensure a reliable supply of essential medical supplies as well as life science and healthcare equipment, which further highlighted the commitment and importance of each individual at DHL Global Forwarding and the rest of the group.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa commented, “2020 was undeniably a tough year as we see economies and of course businesses grapple with multiple headwinds. However, thanks to our tenacity and resilience, I believe we’ve emerged stronger while ensuring that our employees are well and safe. This award is a great way to kick start the year for our team, who is as always, fired up and ready to serve our customers with passion, power, pace and pride. We wouldn’t be what we are without our people and I’m so proud of this achievement.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. DHL Global Forwarding has once again demonstrated its strength in all these domains in the region.

“We are proud to be named Top Employer for the second time in a row this year. Being certified as a Top Employer showcases our organization’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent Human Resources policies and people practices,” said Eva Mattheeussen, Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa.

“As a global company, diversity and inclusion are inherent in our DNA and it has given us access to the best talents that the industry has to offer. We are able to leverage different strengths for the common purpose of meeting our customers’ needs by connecting people and improving lives. Over the years, we have inculcated an inclusive workplace to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard, which in turn allows us to create inclusive and innovative solutions for our customers.”

At DHL Global Forwarding, training opportunities and talent development programs are consistently reviewed and benchmarked against the requirements of the industry. All employees go through a mandatory DHL Certified International Forwarder (CIF) program upon induction, to ensure that they adhere to the same global standards as colleagues in the global network, abiding by the strictest code of conduct and business principles. The CIF is a key initiative with an appropriate portfolio of culture and capability enhancing programs that support in the delivery of the DHL Global Forwarding (DGF) Simplify Strategy. In total, the program has certified and recognized more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries/regions across five continents.

Further, DHL Global Forwarding started initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion in the company. For example, with “Women at DHL Global Forwarding, Freight”, an initiative that enables more women to fill leadership roles, the company promotes a cultural mindset with focus on equal opportunities by offering work arrangements, transparency, and career support.

In line with further Top Employer domain, “Well-being at DHL Global Forwarding, Freight” contributes to the company’s employee engagement by examining how employees’ tasks, expectations, stress levels and working environments affect their overall health and happiness. Especially in challenging times, when a global pandemic is affecting nearly every aspect of life, a pulse check and active management of employee well-being are crucial. Therefore, DHL Global Forwarding has connected all these possible engagements under the term “Well-being” in three ways: Be Social, Be Present, Be Active.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, DHL Global Forwarding has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace. We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organizations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute program.”

You can find the press release for download as well as further information on DPDHL.com/pressreleases.

Media Contact: Deutsche Post DHL Group Media Relations David Stoeppler Phone: +49 228 182-9944 E-mail: pressestelle@dpdhl.com

On the Internet: DPDHL.de/press Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

About DHL – The logistics company for the world: DHL (www.DHL.com) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1 600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.