Maxihost Enables Next Generation Workloads with Powerful Ampere Processors

/EIN News/ -- Collaboration brings high-performance Arm®-based microprocessors to Maxihost Bare Metal Cloud platform.



SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ampere® Computing, a developer of high-performance Arm®-based microprocessors for cloud and edge servers, and Maxihost , an innovative global provider of Bare Metal Cloud, are working together to enable on-demand bare metal access to Ampere’s energy-efficient, high-performance processors for the first time in South America. Access is also enabled for Maxihost clients in New York and Miami and will soon be available for clients in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Santiago and Sydney.

Ampere processors deliver excellent total cost of ownership (TCO) value, high-performance compute, high-memory capacity, and rich I/O to address a broad range of workloads including application servers, containerized micro-services, distributed databases and big data analytics. Customers will realize substantial price performance benefits over current x86-based servers in supporting these types of general-purpose applications.

Maxihost sees the addition of Ampere’s powerful, high density, high bandwidth, scalable technology as a significant milestone in the evolution of its bare metal cloud offering. Maxihost will offer customers a range of Ampere processor technology, starting immediately with Ampere eMAG® and expanding soon to include the Ampere Altra® processor, the industry’s first cloud-native processor, that will be available with up to 128 cores.

Ampere’s platforms represent a powerful Cloud- and Edge-oriented addition to Maxihost’s new 2nd generation lineup of bare metal servers, an optimized selection of purpose-built machines that are designed for particular workloads and that can be deployed instantly in many regions around the world.

“We’re thrilled to offer Ampere’s state-of-the-art technology to our customers in São Paulo, New York City and Miami,” says Maxihost CEO Guilherme Soubihe Alberto. “While our customers will benefit from the extra processing power, Ampere’s high-performance platforms will also allow us to support new types of applications and use cases that require high-performance such as IoT, AI, smart city, telemedicine, fintech and other Edge and SaaS applications. There is a lot of exciting software development going on and we want to be right there, to support that type of innovation.”

“We look forward to collaborating with Maxihost, which has an established South American footprint in Brazil and Chile and an extensive global customer base,” adds Matthew Taylor, SVP Worldwide Sales and Business Development at Ampere. “We’re particularly excited that Maxihost will provide a gateway into the dynamic South American market, giving access to our Ampere platforms to users in Brazil and surrounding countries who are looking for high-performance and cost-effective Arm®-based processors to run their applications.”

Maxihost also has geographical expansion plans for 2021, with new locations planned in Europe and Asia that will add to the company’s existing footprint in South America, the U.S. and Australia.

_________________________________________

About Ampere Computing

Ampere is designing the future of hyperscale cloud and edge computing with the world’s first cloud native processor. Built for the cloud with a modern 64-bit Arm server-based architecture, Ampere gives customers the freedom to accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. With industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability, Ampere processors are tailored for the continued growth of cloud and edge computing.

For more information, visit www.amperecomputing.com.

About Maxihost

Maxihost is a global provider of on-demand bare metal cloud for businesses of all sizes. Its mission is to help make the Internet faster and safer by providing powerful, secure, scalable infrastructure solutions.