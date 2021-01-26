BioMed X Institute Starts New Research Project in Drug Delivery in Collaboration with Janssen

BioMed X Institute expands its collaboration, facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, with a third research program in the field of drug delivery

New crowdsourcing project to examine the ‘Translocation of Complex Macromolecules Across the Intestinal Epithelial Barrier’

HEIDELBERG, Germany, January 26, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- German independent research institute BioMed X announces its new research project with Janssen Research & Development, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, which will strive to discover novel transport mechanisms in the human intestinal tract which could be utilized for oral delivery of diverse therapeutic modalities. Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies have transformed the treatment of immune-related diseases, but need to be delivered by injection, which may have higher barriers to use compared to oral delivery. The collaboration was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Christian Tidona, Founder and Managing Director of the BioMed X Institute: “There are several techniques available to shield these macromolecules from the harsh conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, but little progress has been made to translocate complex macromolecules across the intestinal epithelial barrier into systemic circulation. This project has the potential to provide us with a novel delivery platform that enables the development of a new generation of oral immunotherapies.”

The current call for application targets early-career biomedical researchers with an outstanding track record or strong interest in the field of drug delivery. For this fully funded research project, the BioMed X Institute intends to hire one group leader, two postdoctoral researchers, and two research assistants. As part of the online application procedure, interested candidates are requested to submit a competitive project proposal. After a first selection round, candidates will be invited to a five-day innovation boot camp in Heidelberg. If pandemic regulations do not allow onsite meetings, the boot camp will take place online.

Further details about this call for application can be found on the website of the BioMed X Institute at www.bio.mx. Interested candidates are invited to apply via the BioMed X crowdsourcing platform at www.bio.mx/apply before March 21, 2021.

About BioMed X BioMed X is an independent research institute located on the campus of the University of Heidelberg in Germany. Together with our partners, we identify big biomedical research challenges and provide creative solutions by combining global crowdsourcing with local incubation of the world’s brightest early-career research talents. Each of the highly diverse research teams at BioMed X has access to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and is continuously guided by experienced mentors from academia and industry. At BioMed X, we combine the best of two worlds – academia and industry – and enable breakthrough innovation by making biomedical research more efficient, more agile, and more fun.

Contact

Bettina Rohmann-Lawrenz Communications Manager rohmann@bio.mx +49 151 20192986 www.bio.mx

