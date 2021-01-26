UK Business Overcomes Challenges of the COVID Pandemic and Produces the First of Their Innovative Radiotherapy Solutions

Leo Cancer Care's Upright Proton Therapy Solution, Marie

2020, is a year that many people want to forget, but for Leo Cancer Care it is the year that their ambitions came to life.

This will change the way we deliver Radiation Therapy” — Carlos A. Perez, M.D.

HORLEY, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown many challenges, but this innovative company was not going to let this stop them in their mission to improve cancer care and accessibility to Radiotherapy treatments for more patients, in more places. Their state-of-the-art, upright Radiotherapy solutions remove the need for expensive gantries by utilising slow, patient rotation and a fixed radiation beam. Their vision has now come to fruition as they have successfully built their first Proton Therapy compatible product, which will be delivered to their international customer in early 2021.“Cancer never takes a break, continuing to affect millions of lives throughout the COVID pandemic. I am incredibly proud of the Leo team and what they have achieved through incredibly difficult circumstances. To finish 2020 with a product that is set to improve the lives of millions of people is true testament to their hard work”.Stephen Towe, CEO of Leo Cancer Care Leo Cancer Care’s pioneering Proton and Photon Therapy solutions have been developed using research and evidence from across the globe, showing the clinical benefits of upright patient positioning. Treating cancer patients in the upright orientation not only improves treatment accuracy but also reduces irradiation to surrounding, healthy tissue.“This will change the way we deliver Radiation Therapy”.Carlos A. Perez, M.D.Being diagnosed with cancer is one of the scariest diagnoses a person can get, patients often struggle with the lack of control they feel and increased levels of vulnerability, on top of the pain and discomfort of their symptoms. As humans we feel most empowered when we are upright or on our feet, Leo Cancer Care believes that cancer patients should be able to face cancer in this way, eye to eye with their clinician. That is why Leo Cancer Care’s solutions have been designed to empower patients to be an active participant in their treatment whilst also offering a significantly more comfortable treatment experience.During this uncertain time, it is important to celebrate good news and to show how people are successfully overcoming the challenges COVID-19 has thrown at them. According to Cancer Research UK, cancer will affect 1 in 2 of us, and it’s great to see a UK business who are challenging the norm in order to improve the accuracy, accessibility and reliability of Radiation Therapy. Leo Cancer Care’s ambitions do not stop there, they will be developing and building their first Photon Therapy product in the second half of 2021 and have exciting ambitions to make this product completely mobile, so watch this space!For more information visit: www.leocancercare.com

