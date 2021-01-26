DONY launches a new reusable mask: no need to wash, use immediately when buying - Suitable for company, school, hospital
DONY MASK - premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification
The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
Since the market now has a sharply increasing demand for face masks as a healthcare product regarding the current condition of environmental pollution and dangerous epidemics, there are more kinds of face masks for consumers to choose from than ever before.
Among face mask manufacturers, Dony Garment Company is one of the companies that provide high-quality products with outstanding features.
Dony masks are antibacterial, anti-virus from droplets, UV resistant, and waterproof. In this article, we will discover more about one of the top quality masks, its features as well as usage.
Features that protect our health
Before finding out about the usage, let see some certain features of Dony masks that outweigh a lot of competitors in the market.
Three-layer design
● The outer layer: This layer makes Dony mask 100% water-resistant. It works as an amour and frontier to prevent micro dust from polluted air polluted. This layer also prevents microdroplets that might contain viruses in the air.
● The second layer: This is a filtration layer that especially protects users against bacteria and viruses, tiny airborne particles.
● The inner layer: This layer protects users from 99.9% of bacteria. Moreover, with its high quality of cloth, this inner layer is also made to creating the most comfort for users after a long wearing time. It prevents bacteria and bad smells from developing.
Close fit and comfortable after wearing for a long time
The production team of Dony spent a long in researching and designing a mask that fit closely and perfectly to most human face sizes. The mask is also designed to make it breathable to people since that is the most common trouble that people meet with the face mask. Dony masks have a soft nose bridge, elastic cord, and outstanding breathing resistance (mmH2) at 1.8 (an excellent level).
The mask strap helps to reduce discomfort for users since it can be extended up to 270% of its original length.
Certificated to meet standards for a healthcare product
Dony Masks are widely used in both daily activities and medical fields for their high quality.
● FDA Certification for products exported to the US. market.
● ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
● C.E. Certification (Conformité Européenne)
● Certification of chemical safety (TUV Reach)
● Certification for Free Export
● Aseptic inspection certificate
● Global Intertek inspection certificate about 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
● Breathing resistance (mmH2O) at 1.8
Usage note: no need to wash, use immediately after opening
Normally, people have the habit of washing cloth masks before using them. However, with Dony masks, people can wear them immediately after opening. Dony masks are produced under Ethylene Oxide sterilization and protected from the moment it is package in the bad.
Every Dony mask will be checked under visual inspection and remove from any defective mask. The mask after that will be packaged in an individual bag with heat sealing. This process helps to isolate the mask from the environment so that no dust or bacteria can get in the bag.
Thanks to that, Dony masks are ready to be used right at the moment consumers open the bag. There will be no-touch from human hands after sterilization so all Dony masks are clean and safe enough to use without the need for washing.
Moreover, Dony masks also allow consumers to use them after up to 60 washing times while ensuring 99.9% of the filter function. People do not have to throw it away after one time wearing only. More re-useable time, the less trash to the environment. By using a Dony mask, not only you are protecting your health but you are also protecting the environment where you live.
Final words
Dony Garment Company has the certification to export to the EU and US market.
The company has a professional supply chain and a larger number of retailers due to good policies such as:
● An opportunity to become an exclusive partner of Dony that is allowed to sell DONY MASK on an exclusive territory.
● Provided preferential policy of priority production and best prices.
● Receive great support from Dony’s sales and production team.
● Being advertised on Dony’s official website.
● Receive free sample making (packaging, logo, and label) according to the requirements of customers.
● Granted support for related documents and certificates if needed.
● Customer proprietary protection policy.
● Granted media support on both foreign and local channels.
"There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target." - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group.
Henry Pham
Dony Garment
+84 985310123
exportmask@dony.vn
