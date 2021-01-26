DONY wholesale millions of cloth face masks for medical, PPE companies in the US, EU, and MENA
The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Face Mask is washable and reusable. It has certification from CE, FDA, and TUV Reach. It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9% antibacterial cloth, passing some of the most stringent standards in the world. The mask’s outer layer features strong water resistance, which prevents droplets from clinging to the mask and limits the potential for viral infection. The middle layer functions as a filter. The inner layer has the most anti-bacterial effects. It’s a breathable design.
In March 2020, Dony's cloth masks were accepted by the Ministry of Health of Vietnam after passing Circular 870 guiding the antibacterial masking process. Two major pharmaceutical companies in Vietnam have signed contracts to buy 70,000 masks to support doctors in major hospitals for anti-epidemic work.
Amidst the anti-epidemic situation in Vietnam, millions of masks have done their right job to prevent saliva splashes and to limit the spread of the disease. Evidence from countries around the world can be seen that since June 2020, Vietnam has not had any Covid-19 fatalities in the community.
Thanks to that success, countries in the US and Europe have approached the mask market in Vietnam. They imported 10 million Dony antibacterial masks in their own country. Exporting 10 million antibacterial masks is a great achievement that Dony has gained. And it proves that the quality of face masks from Dony meets all of the requirements of the international market.
So, what does make Dony successful in exporting cloth face masks into the international market?
Dony masks meet international medical standards
Dony's masks are produced under the antibacterial standard process, which has achieved the quality criteria according to Decision 870 / QD BYT added in early 2020. Accordingly, the product has 3 standard layers.
+ Outer layer: It is completely water-resistant. It means that face masks can prevent droplets from clinging to masks, limit viral infection.
+ The middle layer: It activates as a filter (air filter, dust, and other agents entering the nose and mouth)
+ Inner layer: It hinders 99.9% of bacteria from attacking.
They go with a complete waterproof ability and protect against droplets.
Dony masks are sterilized with E.O gas technology
The E.O gas which means Ethylene Oxide with optimal antibacterial and antiviral effects is widely used in the medical fields. It can be used in sterilizing a wide variation of materials such as mask, workwear uniform, and medical devices
Dony Mask is also packed in medical packaging and be sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies. Therefore, it still guarantees good hygiene without any viruses or bacterial infections from the first use.
Dony face masks are reusable through 60x washing times
Unlike other disposable medical masks, Dony cloth masks can be used after more than 30 washings with regular soap. In particular, in the INTERTEK global test with 60 washings, Dony's mask still gave an antibacterial rate of up to 99.9% - an index equivalent to a new mask. This brings convenience, savings and safety to consumers, and friendly with the environment.
This can also be considered a strong point of Dony fabric masks compared to other conventional masks.
Closed packaging process
Dony fabric masks are handcrafted, so there is definitely a human contact, so after packaging and sealing with superheating, Dony will conduct closed sterilization. Ensuring 100% of masks are clean, protecting absolute health for the user.
Therefore, users can use the mask immediately after peeling the package without having to wash it. In addition, Dony bags are used with virgin plastic to ensure high sterility and meet medical standards.
High supply capacity for domestic and international markets
Currently, with a large factory and a large number of employees, Dony Garment Co., Ltd. can produce more than 275,000 masks per day. It proves that the company can contribute to solving the shortage of masks in many countries when they are falling into a serious shortage of masks.
That is also the reason that up to now, Dony has exported tens of millions of Dony anti-bacteria fabric masks to the US, France, Germany, UK, Arab Saudi, Nigeria, Singapore, Japan…. All Dony products are certified by FDA, CE, Intertek, REACH…
Opportunity to cooperate with Dony
Dony masks are products that deserve to possess and even be traded. When cooperating with Dony, partners will be offered a variety of benefits in the following part:
● Being the only representative of Dony to sell DONY masks on the exclusive territory.
● Being offered a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.
● Getting great support from the sales and production team.
● Dony transfers all customers related to the area of the agent management representative.
● Posting information, photos, ... on the official website of Dony.
● Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.
● Being supported for papers and certificates at the request of customers
● Being under proprietary protection policy for customers.
● Media supported by Dony on domestic and foreign channels.
Video about Dony Mask: youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA
Or you can check on their website garment.dony.vn
