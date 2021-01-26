Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “School Choice Week” in Nebraska

Video from today’s press briefing is available by clicking here.

 

LINCOLN – This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts officially proclaimed January 24-30, 2021 as “School Choice Week” during a ceremony at the State Capitol.  

 

This year, the Governor has proposed a budget that includes $2 million annually, in each of the next two fiscal years, to fund opportunity scholarships for low-income, K-12 students to be able to attend a private school.  Gov. Ricketts’ budget also proposes a $3 million investment to triple the size of the State’s textbook loan program.  This program provides private school students with access to learning resources.

 

Walter Blanks, Jr. of the American Federation for Children joined the Governor to celebrate school choice.  He shared his personal experience as a student who benefited from school choice in Ohio.  Blanks urged Nebraskans to take action to give more families the opportunity to select the best learning environment for their children.

 

Rachel Terry, who leads School Choice Nebraska, also urged Nebraska’s Legislature to expand educational opportunities.  While living in another state, school choice helped her child to overcome a learning challenge.  This experience motivated Terry to form a grassroots organization to promote school choice after moving to Nebraska.

 

Additionally, Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc attended this morning’s briefing to give an update on how snowstorms across the state are impacting travel.  He encouraged Nebraskans to visit 511.nebraska.gov to view road conditions in their communities.  He cautioned Nebraskans in affected areas to avoid travel today.  Colonel Bolduc also reminded motorists to call *55 for assistance if they become stranded.

 

Video of this morning’s press conference is available by clicking here.

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “School Choice Week” in Nebraska

