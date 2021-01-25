Providence man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison for 2020 stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that on January 13, 2020, a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve five years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to stabbing a man at a residence in Providence last April.

Justin Logan (age 33) pleaded nolo contendere to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury resulting.

Superior Court Justice Joseph A. Montalbano sentenced Logan to 10 years at the ACI, with five years to serve and the balance suspended with probation. The court issued a no contact order between Logan and his victim and a no trespass order at the residence in Providence.

"Make no mistake, this Office is targeting violent crime that threatens public safety and well-being in Rhode Island communities," said Attorney General Neronha. "The violent actions of this defendant fully warrant the lengthy prison sentence imposed by the Court. I am grateful to the officers of the Providence Police Department for their effectiveness in apprehending the defendant and investigating this case, ensuring a successful prosecution."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on the evening of April 13, 2020, Logan stabbed a man during an altercation at a residence on Elmwood Avenue in Providence, causing serious injuries including lacerated nerves and tendons.

The stabbing stemmed from a fight that broke out between Logan and a third party at the Elmwood residence around 11:00 p.m. The victim attempted to break up the fight, during which Logan pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed him in the arm.

Logan fled the scene immediately after the stabbing. When members of the Providence Police Department arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the hallway bleeding profusely from a wound on his right arm, which required a tourniquet. He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

"Justice was served because of the diligent police work by Officer John Najarian and other officers that night, who quickly responded and subsequently arrested Justin Logan several hours after the violent assault," said Steven M. Pare, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. "We are grateful to the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office for their work, which resulted in this sentence. Providence is a safer place with this violent offender off the street."

Detective Mark Hubbard of the Providence Police Department led the investigation into the case. Special Assistant Attorney General Michael S. McCabe prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

