AMI Issues Final Report of Compliance in Prospect/CharterCARE joint venture

Affiliated Monitors, Inc., the independent consultant retained by the Office of Attorney General in 2014 to monitor Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., Prospect CharterCARE, and the other transacting parties' compliance with certain conditions set forth in the Attorney General's May 16, 2014 Hospital Conversions Act decision approving Prospect's acquisition of Roger Williams Medical Center, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, St. Joseph Health Center and other entities, has issued its Final Report of Compliance.

The report concludes, among other things, that Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. has met its capital commitment requirements. The report is available here on the Attorney General's website on the Office of the Healthcare Advocate page under the Civil Division.

###