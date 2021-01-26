The House at Playlist: A 23,000+ SQ. FT POP-UP LUXURY CONTENT MANSION FOR MULTI-LEVEL GEN Z INFLUENCERS
The House at Playlist will host creators across social media platforms and entertainment-related industries whose collective reach exceeds 50 million.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectHER Media Group, in Partnership with Z Star Digital, Vol Management and ZV Brand, announces a collaborative project, "The House at Playlist." The House at Playlist is the first ever 23,000 square foot luxury multi-level, multi-industry, Pop-Up content house. This highly curated, one of a kind experience takes the 'content house' premise to unprecedented heights with a collective reach of more than 50 million followers.
The House at Playlist will host twenty creators across various social media platforms and entertainment-related industries, enabling business growth, cross-promotion, and unrivaled ROI. With one of the fastest-growing powerhouses of Influencer content and brand marketing agencies behind it, The House at Playhouse List is backed by Z Star Digital’s unparalleled marketing value. Z Star Digital is known for creating customized, multi-channel campaigns that bring together the best brand ambassadors, matched with unique opportunities for viral content and delivering guaranteed, measurable results.
The House at Playlist is uniquely positioned as the unmatched content-house experience of 2021. It connects and scales the live-in content house experience with luxury travel, distinctive and innovative brand activations, business strategies and partnerships, gifting, press coverage, and much more to Orlando, Florida, with twenty hand-selected multi-level and multi-industry creators.
The House at Playlist will welcome their creators to the luxury 23,000 square foot mansion the week preceding Playlist Live. The creators will live together, create content, and forge business relationships with participating brands and sponsors. Currently, confirmed creators include Caden Outlaw (TikTok), Rachel Brockman (TikTok), Madi Filipowicz (TikTok), Ashley Wicka (YouTube), Bryce Mckenzie (TikTok), Cole Allison (TikTok), Cyp (TikTok), and Tyler Ashton (TikTok). Playlist Live is the most highly anticipated Gen Z Event of 2021. Playlist Live brings in more than 14,000 creators for three days of the best in social media and digital video in Orlando, Florida.
Sponsors for The House at Playlist include Forcer.ly, The Club Malibu 27, Far Out Toys, and MotorPro Media. Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact ConnectHER Media Media@connecthermedia.com for more information.
Lisa Malcolm
ConnectHER Media Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn