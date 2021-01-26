Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update #5: Smith, Schirling Test Negative Seven Days After Last Exposure; Exit Quarantine

Montpelier, Vt. – Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling today again tested negative for COVID-19. As their last exposure was 7 days ago, on Friday, January 15, they are no longer in quarantine.

There is no change in status for Governor Scott, Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D., or Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak, whose last exposure was Tuesday, January 19. None are experiencing symptoms and will continue to quarantine. They will be tested again on Tuesday, January 26.

The Scott Administration’s next twice-weekly coronavirus briefings will take place on Wednesday, January 27 and Friday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m.

There are no changes in status expected until Scott, Levine and Pieciak receive the results of their day 7 tests. The Governor’s Office will provide an update after the test results are in, or if there are any developments prior.

