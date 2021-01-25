Vaccine Scam Hotline

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. The total week 6 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of 1:00 PM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses and already administered 91 percent or 1,180,468 first dose vaccinations and 71 percent of first and second doses. Delivery of the week 7 allocation from the federal government will not begin arriving until the middle of this week.

 

The Governor also announced the launch of a new hotline focused on vaccine-related fraud. New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

 

"The entirety of our week six allocation was delivered to providers yesterday and already New York has administered 91 percent of its first doses" Governor Cuomo said. "Week after week what we find is, demand for the vaccine and our ability to distribute it quickly outpaces the federal supply. This will continue to happen unless we see an increase to our weekly allocation. We must keep up the momentum we've built by vaccinating all eligible New Yorkers while ensuring fair and equitable access to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we need more vaccine doses in order to do so."

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include 7 million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

 

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 1:00 PM today is as follows:

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

  • First Doses Received - 1,304,050
  • First Doses Administered - 1,180,468; 91%
  • Second Doses Received - 564,600
  • Second Doses Administered - 143,952

 

Regions

Total Doses Received

(1st & 2nd)

Total Doses Administered

(1st & 2nd)

% of Total Doses Administered/Received

(1st & 2nd)

Capital Region

117,640

86,531

74%

Central New York

95,265

82,217

86%

Finger Lakes

118,250

88,729

75%

Long Island

229,520

166,664

73%

Mid-Hudson

179,475

117,687

66%

Mohawk Valley

53,070

28,922

54%

New York City

842,025

579,259

69%

North Country

50,945

32,285

63%

Southern Tier

52,300

38,908

74%

Western New York

130,160

103,218

79%

Statewide

1,868,650

1,324,420

71%

 

 

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

Week 6

Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24

1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

90,675

392,025

201,500

160,050

209,400

250,400

2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites

0

0

0

90,675

45,825

428,100

TOTAL

90,675

392,025

201,500

250,725

255,225

678,500

CUMULATIVE

 

482,700

684,200

934,925

1,190,150

1,868,650

 

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

 

 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

