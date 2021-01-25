Vaccine Scam Hotline

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. The total week 6 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of 1:00 PM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses and already administered 91 percent or 1,180,468 first dose vaccinations and 71 percent of first and second doses. Delivery of the week 7 allocation from the federal government will not begin arriving until the middle of this week.

The Governor also announced the launch of a new hotline focused on vaccine-related fraud. New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

"The entirety of our week six allocation was delivered to providers yesterday and already New York has administered 91 percent of its first doses" Governor Cuomo said. "Week after week what we find is, demand for the vaccine and our ability to distribute it quickly outpaces the federal supply. This will continue to happen unless we see an increase to our weekly allocation. We must keep up the momentum we've built by vaccinating all eligible New Yorkers while ensuring fair and equitable access to those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we need more vaccine doses in order to do so."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include 7 million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 1:00 PM today is as follows:

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 1,304,050

First Doses Administered - 1,180,468; 91%

Second Doses Received - 564,600

Second Doses Administered - 143,952

Regions Total Doses Received (1st & 2nd) Total Doses Administered (1st & 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st & 2nd) Capital Region 117,640 86,531 74% Central New York 95,265 82,217 86% Finger Lakes 118,250 88,729 75% Long Island 229,520 166,664 73% Mid-Hudson 179,475 117,687 66% Mohawk Valley 53,070 28,922 54% New York City 842,025 579,259 69% North Country 50,945 32,285 63% Southern Tier 52,300 38,908 74% Western New York 130,160 103,218 79% Statewide 1,868,650 1,324,420 71%

 Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 1st doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 90,675 392,025 201,500 160,050 209,400 250,400 2nd doses fully delivered to New York for Healthcare Distribution Sites 0 0 0 90,675 45,825 428,100 TOTAL 90,675 392,025 201,500 250,725 255,225 678,500 CUMULATIVE 482,700 684,200 934,925 1,190,150 1,868,650

To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 91 percent of first doses received from the federal government but due to the federal government's limited allocation, appointments have filled up quickly. New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.