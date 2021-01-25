Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (“Voyager” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VYGR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Voyager between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Voyager investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (“CMC”) matters, including, inter alia, drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization; (2) the Company’s IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; (3) the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Voyager during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 24, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .