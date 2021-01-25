Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,755 in the last 365 days.

WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U, WIR.UN - OTCQX: WPTIF) will issue its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A conference call hosted by the REIT’s management team will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Canada Toll Free: (855) 669-9657
U.S. Toll Free: (888) 249-8268
International: (412) 902-4153

The conference call will also be webcast over the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com. Please click on “Investors” and follow the link. Participants are requested to dial-in or access the webcast at least ten minutes before the start time.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658, U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529 and International (412) 317-0088. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 10150909#. A recording of the call will also be archived on the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages, and owns industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) indirectly owns or manages a portfolio of properties across 20 states in the United States consisting of approximately 36 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 108 properties.

For more information, please contact:
Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer 
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Tel: (612) 800-8501


Primary Logo

You just read:

WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results & Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.