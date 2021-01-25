Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $20.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up from net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and easily tops recorded net income of $17.1 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the increase compared to the prior year is a 14.0% increase in net interest income partially offset by a larger provision for credit losses in the current quarter. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased due to a smaller provision for credit losses in the current quarter ($4.2 million vs $9.0 million) as well as a $1.9 million increase in net interest income.

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report that Preferred Bank posted record quarterly earnings per share of $1.40. On a pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) basis, 2020 was also a record year for earnings for Preferred Bank. Following are the highlights for the quarter and the year:

  • Net income of $1.40 (Q4) and $4.65 (Year)
  • Return on assets (“ROA”) of 1.63% (Q4) and 1.41% (Year)
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROE”) of 16.49% (Q4) and 14.78% (Year)
  • PPPT return on beginning equity of 26.25% (Q4) and 24.76% (Year)
  • Loan growth of 2.3% (Q4) and 6.4% (Year) excluding PPP
  • Deposit growth of 0.6% (Q4) and 11.5% (Year)
  • Net interest margin of 3.66% (Q4) and 3.62% (Year)
  • Efficiency ratio of 29.9% (Q4) and 31.8% (Year)

“Fourth quarter net interest income and net interest margin were enhanced by interest recorded on a purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan of $473,000 and by $499,000 in fees received on loans made through the Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”). Both of these items are nonrecurring. The net interest margin was 3.66% for the quarter and without these two items, the margin would have been 3.58%. During the quarter, reductions in overall interest costs outpaced a modest decline in loan yields. The quarterly results were also negatively impacted by a loss on sales of securities of $663,000.

“Loan growth in the fourth quarter was $85.7 million or 2.2% and although moderate by our standards, it was very encouraging under the current economic conditions as our clients seem to be more optimistic on the future of the nation’s economy. Deposits grew mildly at $28.1 million or 0.6%. Liquidity of the Bank remains strong.

“Preferred Bank’s credit posture improved during the quarter, specifically at December 31, 2020:

  • Loans on deferment declined to $28 million from a peak of $610 million
  • Total nonaccrual loans declined to $20.5 million
  • Loans 30-89 days past due were $4.1 million
  • Total classified loans were $54.7 million

“At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s allowance for credit losses were 1.60% of total loans, excluding PPP loans.

“We remain conscientious of controlling the Bank’s overhead. Our fourth quarter efficiency ratio came in again at 29.9%, same as the prior quarter. For the year, our profitability greatly exceeded our internal forecast. With the vaccine becoming available and with the prospects for more government stimulus to help those so much in need, our outlook for 2021 is very positive.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $46.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is an increase over the $40.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 as well as the $44.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods is due to growth in average total loans as well as declining deposit costs. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly flat compared to the 3.67% achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 12 basis point increase from the 3.54% posted in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank was the beneficiary during the fourth quarter of a onetime loan fee on a Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”) as well as interest recorded on a PCD loan. These two items totaled $972,000 and had the effect of increasing the margin by 8 basis points for the quarter. The Bank also continues to benefit from lower deposit costs as the Bank’s total cost of deposits went from 0.64% in the third quarter down to 0.54% in the fourth quarter. Total deposit interest expense is down by more than half, or 55% from the same period last year.

Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,356,000 compared with $1,883,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,605,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to both periods is mainly due to a loss on investment securities in the current quarter of $663,000. Partially offsetting this loss when compared to the prior quarter was an increase in LC fee income of $314,000. Service charges on deposits continue to grow as the comparison to both prior periods was positive.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up compared to the $13.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year and is also up from the $13.7 million posted in the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $306,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 but an increase of $314,000 from the third quarter of 2020. The variances to each of the comparable periods were fairly small and were centered in various salary categories and capitalized loan salary costs. Business development and promotion was $204,000 for the quarter, an increase over the third quarter of 2020 due to year-end donations. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which represented a small decrease from the $1.5 million recorded in third quarter of 2020 and flat compared to the same period last year. Professional services expense was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 which was an increase of $110,000 over the $974,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and was up by $250,000 over the same quarter of 2019. In both instances, legal fees were the primary driver of the increase due to the two nonperforming loans. Other expenses were $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $510,000 over the same period last year and flat compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was due to FDIC insurance premiums of which there were none in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $660,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio again was 29.9%, matching that of the third quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.1% and a decrease from the ETR of 30.1% for the same quarter last year but up from the 25.7% recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at December 31, 2020 were $4.04 billion, an increase of $310.5 million or 8.3% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $4.44 billion, an increase of $459.2 million or 11.5% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.14 billion, an increase of $512.9 million or 11.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.

Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of December 31, 2020:

Category Loan Count
 		Total Balance
(000's)
 		% of Loan Balance Average LTV Average DCR
Cash Secured 75   26,515   0.66% N/A N/A
Commercial 1,720   1,117,444   27.69% N/A N/A
International 47   22,071   0.55% N/A N/A
Construction - 1-4 Residential 46   148,825   3.69% 49.9% N/A
Construction - Commercial 42   215,032   5.33% 57.3% N/A
Real Estate - 1-4 Residential 163   251,436   6.23% 57.0% 1.72
Real Estate - Industrial 110   285,217   7.07% 54.0% 1.66
Real Estate - Multifamily 72   303,841   7.53% 58.1% 1.25
Real Estate - Office 69   319,168   7.91% 57.4% 1.67
Real Estate - Retail 120   422,989   10.48% 58.9% 1.58
Real Estate - Special Purpose 81   579,734   14.37% 53.2% 1.55
Real Estate - Vacant Land 3   7,295   0.18% 48.5% N/A
PPP 193   70,234   1.74% N/A N/A
HELOC 5   1,086   0.03% 37.1% N/A
Residential Mortgage 403   264,507   6.55% 59.5% % (DTI)
Total 3,149   4,035,394   100.00%    

Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $20.5 million, down from the $25.2 million reported as of September 30, 2020 and but an increase over the $2.1 million reported at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a combination of the payoff/resolution of approximately $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans and charge-offs totaling $2.0 million. Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and to net recoveries of $99,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

COVID – 19 Relief Modifications
Below is a breakdown of loans that are in some form of payment deferment by segment at December 31, 2020:

Loan Type Total in Deferral
12/31/20		 % of Total
Portfolio		 Weighted
Average LTV
Commercial and Industrial $ 1,330   0.1 % N/A  
       
Office   -   0.0 % 57.4 %
Industrial   11,829   4.1 % 54.0 %
Retail   2,538   0.6 % 58.9 %
Multi-Family   -   0.0 % 58.1 %
1-4 Family (Inv)   9,135   3.6 % 57.0 %
Restaurant   1,453   6.3 % 47.4 %
Special Purpose / Hotel   -   0.0 % 55.3 %
Special Purpose / Other   342   0.2 % 49.5 %
Construction / AD   -   0.0 %  
Residential Mortgage   1,325   0.5 % 59.5 %
Grand Total $ 27,952   0.7 %  

At December 31, 2020, total dollar amount of loans in deferral were equal to 0.7% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Of the total modifications at present, approximately 63% are for the deferral of principal only and 37% are for principal and interest deferral.

Allowance for Credit Losses
Due primarily to the ongoing partial economic shutdown and uncertainty regarding future economic activity, the provision for credit losses remains elevated over more normal economic times. The provision for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million compared to $450,000 for the same period last year and to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter, and the heightened provisions for credit losses to-date this year, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased from 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 to a coverage ratio totaling 1.60% of total non-PPP loans as of December 31, 2020.

Capitalization
As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.03%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.15% and the total capital ratio was 14.59%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.32%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.70%.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2020 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 9, 2021; the passcode is 10151566.

About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy
shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

 




PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                   
          For the Quarter Ended
          December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
            2020       2020       2019  
Interest income:            
  Loans, including fees   $ 51,299     $ 50,417     $ 51,052  
  Investment securities     2,320       2,335       4,269  
  Fed funds sold     30       30       162  
    Total interest income     53,649       52,782       55,483  
                   
Interest expense:            
  Interest-bearing demand     1,499       1,432       3,490  
  Savings     21       20       16  
  Time certificates     4,534       5,681       10,038  
  Subordinated debit     1,532       1,530       1,530  
    Total interest expense     7,586       8,663       15,074  
    Net interest income     46,063       44,119       40,409  
Provision for credit losses     4,200       9,000       450  
    Net interest income after provision for            
      credit losses     41,863       35,119       39,959  
                   
Noninterest income:            
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     456       428       392  
  Letters of credit fee income     1,004       690       806  
  BOLI income     96       96       93  
  Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities     (663 )     15       -  
  Other income     463       376       592  
    Total noninterest income     1,356       1,605       1,883  
                   
Noninterest expense:            
  Salary and employee benefits     9,440       9,126       9,746  
  Net occupancy expense     1,378       1,455       1,374  
  Business development and promotion expense     204       95       258  
  Professional services     1,084       974       834  
  Office supplies and equipment expense     454       443       448  
  Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense     -       3       3  
  Other       1,617       1,567       1,107  
    Total noninterest expense     14,177       13,663       13,770  
    Income before provision for income taxes     29,042       23,061       28,072  
Income tax expense     8,162       5,936       8,456  
    Net income   $ 20,880     $ 17,125     $ 19,616  
                   
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities     (42 )     (53 )     (164 )
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 20,838     $ 17,072     $ 19,452  
                   
Income per share available to common shareholders            
    Basic   $ 1.40     $ 1.15     $ 1.31  
    Diluted   $ 1.40     $ 1.15     $ 1.31  
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
    Basic     14,895,925       14,893,774       14,836,374  
    Diluted     14,895,925       14,893,774       14,836,374  
                   
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30  
                   



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                   
          For the Year Ended    
          December 31,   December 31,   Change
            2020       2019     %
Interest income:            
  Loans, including fees   $ 203,093     $ 207,218     -2.0 %
  Investment securities     10,954       18,542     -40.9 %
  Fed funds sold     215       961     -77.6 %
    Total interest income     214,262       226,721     -5.5 %
                   
Interest expense:            
  Interest-bearing demand     7,761       17,956     -56.8 %
  Savings     72       55     31.7 %
  Time certificates     26,151       37,932     -31.1 %
  FHLB borrowings     0       19     -100.0 %
  Subordinated debit     6,124       6,123     0.0 %
    Total interest expense     40,108       62,084     -35.4 %
    Net interest income     174,154       164,637     5.8 %
Provision for credit losses     26,000       3,450     653.6 %
    Net interest income after provision for            
      credit losses     148,154       161,187     -8.1 %
                   
Noninterest income:            
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     1,627       1,579     3.1 %
  Letters of credit fee income     3,284       3,821     -14.1 %
  BOLI income     381       370     3.0 %
  Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     (761 )     -     -100.0 %
  Other income     1,532       1,696     -9.7 %
    Total noninterest income     6,063       7,466     -18.8 %
                   
Noninterest expense:            
  Salary and employee benefits     39,563       38,807     1.9 %
  Net occupancy expense     5,525       5,121     7.9 %
  Business development and promotion expense     564       840     -32.9 %
  Professional services     4,078       4,417     -7.7 %
  Office supplies and equipment expense     1,845       1,853     -0.4 %
  Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense     6       1,220     -99.5 %
  Other       5,777       4,989     15.8 %
    Total noninterest expense     57,358       57,247     0.2 %
    Income before provision for income taxes     96,859       111,406     -13.1 %
Income tax expense     27,391       33,035     -17.1 %
    Net income   $ 69,468     $ 78,371     -11.4 %
                   
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities     (194 )     (666 )   -70.8 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 69,274     $ 77,705     -10.9 %
                   
Income per share available to common shareholders            
    Basic   $ 4.65     $ 5.16     -9.8 %
    Diluted   $ 4.65     $ 5.16     -9.8 %
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
    Basic     14,885,230       15,060,476     -1.2 %
    Diluted     14,885,230       15,060,476     -1.2 %
                   
Dividends per share   $ 1.20     $ 1.20     0.0 %
                   



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
           
      December 31,   December 31,
        2020       2019  
      (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 739,465     $ 498,645  
Fed funds sold   20,000       37,000  
  Cash and cash equivalents   759,465       535,645  
           
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   6,568       7,310  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   239,682       240,640  
Loans   4,035,394       3,724,922  
  Less allowance for credit losses   (63,426 )     (34,830 )
  Amortized deferred loan fees, net   (4,574 )     (3,028 )
  Loans, net   3,967,394       3,687,064  
           
Customers' liability on acceptances   3,596       7,379  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   11,825       12,236  
Bank-owned life insurance   9,828       9,571  
Accrued interest receivable   23,692       14,961  
Investment in affordable housing   62,521       53,142  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   15,000       13,101  
Deferred tax assets   20,730       19,560  
Income tax receivable   1,454       3,368  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   16,106       17,103  
Other assets   3,499       7,401  
  Total assets $ 5,141,360     $ 4,628,481  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
  Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 938,911     $ 835,790  
  Interest-bearing deposits:   1,700,818       1,328,863  
    Savings   34,702       23,784  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   912,546       976,727  
    Other time certificates   855,503       818,130  
    Total deposits   4,442,480       3,983,294  
           
Acceptances outstanding   3,596       7,379  
Subordinated debt issuance   99,334       99,211  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership   30,715       24,149  
Operating lease liabilities   18,682       20,497  
Accrued interest payable   1,245       3,324  
Other liabilities   22,556       20,612  
  Total liabilities   4,618,608       4,158,466  
           
Shareholders' equity   522,752       470,015  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,141,360     $ 4,628,481  
           
Book value per common share $ 35.01     $ 31.47  
Number of common shares outstanding   14,931,861       14,933,768  
               



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                 
        For the Quarter Ended
        December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
          2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
  Interest income $ 53,649   $ 52,782   $ 52,164   $ 55,667   $ 55,483  
  Interest expense   7,586     8,663     9,983     13,876     15,074  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   46,063     44,119     42,181     41,791     40,409  
  Provision for credit losses   4,200     9,000     7,500     5,300     450  
  Noninterest income   1,356     1,605     1,430     1,672     1,883  
  Noninterest expense   14,177     13,663     14,334     15,184     13,770  
  Income tax expense   8,162     5,936     6,468     6,825     8,456  
    Net income $ 20,880   $ 17,125   $ 15,309   $ 16,154   $ 19,616  
                 
  Earnings per share          
    Basic $ 1.40   $ 1.15   $ 1.03   $ 1.08   $ 1.31  
    Diluted $ 1.40   $ 1.15   $ 1.03   $ 1.08   $ 1.31  
                 
Ratios for the period:          
  Return on average assets   1.63 %   1.34 %   1.26 %   1.40 %   1.74 %
  Return on beginning equity   16.49 %   13.94 %   13.00 %   13.82 %   16.95 %
  Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity   26.25 %   26.10 %   24.85 %   24.20 %   24.65 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   3.66 %   3.54 %   3.57 %   3.70 %   3.67 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.10 %   1.07 %   1.18 %   1.31 %   1.22 %
  Efficiency ratio   29.90 %   29.88 %   32.87 %   34.93 %   32.56 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.20 %   0.35 %   -0.01 %   0.00 %   -0.01 %
                 
Ratios as of period end:          
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.03 %   9.75 %   9.87 %   10.05 %   10.32 %
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.15 %   11.02 %   10.39 %   10.80 %   10.57 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.15 %   11.02 %   10.39 %   10.80 %   10.57 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio   14.59 %   14.51 %   13.80 %   14.26 %   13.70 %
  Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period   1.57 %   1.55 %   1.41 %   1.24 %   0.94 %
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases   308.96 %   243.56 %   211.08 %   2263.66 %   1631.42 %
                 
Average balances:          
  Total securities $ 251,284   $ 237,801   $ 250,134   $ 247,689   $ 248,904  
  Total loans $ 3,971,537   $ 3,956,145   $ 3,919,674   $ 3,717,175   $ 3,613,400  
  Total earning assets $ 5,018,031   $ 4,975,005   $ 4,768,537   $ 4,548,512   $ 4,381,206  
  Total assets $ 5,110,041   $ 5,073,548   $ 4,868,356   $ 4,651,956   $ 4,482,210  
  Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,764,528   $ 1,841,901   $ 1,757,531   $ 1,765,816   $ 1,756,480  
  Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,508,276   $ 3,501,275   $ 3,399,924   $ 3,244,711   $ 3,050,318  
  Total deposits $ 4,426,326   $ 4,408,882   $ 4,220,197   $ 4,010,629   $ 3,849,825  
  Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,607,592   $ 3,600,560   $ 3,499,178   $ 3,343,933   $ 3,149,511  
  Total equity $ 518,538   $ 503,421   $ 486,931   $ 475,409   $ 463,880  
                 



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
      For the Year Ended
      December 31,
   December 31,
        2020       2019  
           
  Interest income $ 214,262     $ 226,721  
  Interest expense   40,108       62,084  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   174,154       164,637  
  Provision for credit losses   26,000       3,450  
  Noninterest income   6,063       7,466  
  Noninterest expense   57,358       57,247  
  Income tax expense   27,391       33,035  
    Net income $ 69,468     $ 78,371  
           
  Earnings per share      
    Basic $ 4.65     $ 5.16  
    Diluted $ 4.65     $ 5.16  
           
Ratios for the period:      
  Return on average assets   1.41 %     1.82 %
  Return on beginning equity   14.78 %     18.81 %
  Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity   24.76 %     27.57 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   3.62 %     3.92 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.16 %     1.33 %
  Efficiency ratio   31.83 %     33.26 %
  Net recoverie to average loans   0.14 %     -0.01 %
           
Average balances:      
  Total securities $ 246,715     $ 232,537  
  Total loans $ 3,891,530     $ 3,482,218  
  Total earning assets $ 4,828,445     $ 4,213,271  
  Total assets $ 4,926,881     $ 4,315,174  
  Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,782,558     $ 1,639,829  
  Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,414,045     $ 2,975,666  
  Total deposits $ 4,267,334     $ 3,701,732  
  Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,513,315     $ 3,075,331  
  Total equity $ 496,156     $ 449,520  
           



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                           
          As of
          December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
            2020       2020       2020       2020       2019  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 759,465     $ 807,791     $ 656,183     $ 484,869     $ 535,645  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   6,568       6,727       6,922       7,077       7,310  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   239,682       219,778       270,667       235,097       240,640  
  Loans:                  
    Real estate – Mortgage:                  
      Real estate—Residential $ 523,789     $ 528,371     $ 511,354     $ 493,226     $ 468,321  
      Real estate—Commercial   1,911,485       1,808,200       1,781,660       1,730,017       1,731,017  
        Total Real Estate – Mortgage   2,435,274       2,336,571       2,293,014       2,223,243       2,199,338  
    Real estate – Construction:                  
      R/E Construction — Residential   148,825       170,773       187,083       177,364       173,951  
      R/E Construction — Commercial   215,032       223,706       217,729       223,385       218,562  
        Total real estate construction loans   363,857       394,480       404,812       400,749       392,513  
    Commercial and industrial   1,165,990       1,144,051       1,192,056       1,269,242       1,132,629  
    PPP   70,234       74,551       73,524       -       -  
    Consumer and others   39       68       241       91       442  
      Gross loans   4,035,394       3,949,721       3,963,647       3,893,325       3,724,922  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (63,426 )     (61,262 )     (55,762 )     (48,130 )     (34,830 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (4,574 )     (4,411 )     (5,097 )     (3,084 )     (3,028 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,967,394     $ 3,884,048     $ 3,902,788     $ 3,842,111     $ 3,687,064  
  Loans held for sale $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
    Net loans $ 3,967,394     $ 3,884,048     $ 3,902,788     $ 3,842,111     $ 3,687,064  
                           
  Investment in affordable housing   62,521       47,917       49,658       51,400       53,142  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock   15,000       15,000       15,000       13,101       13,101  
  Other assets   90,730       104,313       103,239       93,979       91,579  
    Total assets $ 5,141,360     $ 5,085,574     $ 5,004,457     $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481  
                           
Liabilities:                  
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 938,911     $ 926,166     $ 934,764     $ 753,750     $ 835,790  
    Interest-bearing demand   1,700,818       1,620,495       1,594,682       1,503,618       1,328,863  
    Savings   34,702       32,830       27,737       23,035       23,784  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   912,546       977,821       970,649       1,030,282       976,727  
    Other time certificates   855,503       857,113       822,404       775,792       818,130  
      Total deposits $ 4,442,480     $ 4,414,425     $ 4,350,236     $ 4,086,477     $ 3,983,294  
                           
  Acceptances outstanding $ 3,596     $ 7,463     $ 6,112     $ 6,507     $ 7,379  
  Subordinated debt issuance   99,334       99,304       99,273       99,242       99,211  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership   30,715       16,689       17,536       21,195       24,149  
  Other liabilities   42,483       43,826       42,571       40,428       44,433  
    Total liabilities $ 4,618,608     $ 4,581,707     $ 4,515,728     $ 4,253,849     $ 4,158,466  
                           
Equity:                      
  Net common stock, no par value $ 214,749     $ 213,519     $ 212,187     $ 210,091     $ 210,998  
  Retained earnings   300,969       284,568       271,923       261,095       255,050  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   7,034       5,780       4,619       2,599       3,967  
    Total shareholders' equity $ 522,752     $ 503,867     $ 488,729     $ 473,785     $ 470,015  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,141,360     $ 5,085,574     $ 5,004,457     $ 4,727,634     $ 4,628,481  
                           



      PREFERRED BANK
      QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
      (Unaudited)
                           
      Three months ended
December 31,		   Three months ended
September 30,		   Three months ended
December 31,
       2020    2020    2019
      Average Interest
Income or		 Average
Yield/		   Average Interest
Income or		 Average
Yield/		   Average Interest
Income or		 Average
Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                      
  Loans (1,2) $ 3,974,599     51,299 5.13 %   $ 3,956,145   $ 50,417 5.07 %   $ 3,614,621   $ 51,052 5.60 %
  Investment securities (3)   251,284     1,936 3.07 %     237,801     1,967 3.29 %     248,904     2,202 3.51 %
  Federal funds sold   22,939     30 0.51 %     23,828     30 0.50 %     31,647     162 2.03 %
  Other earning assets   769,209     487 0.25 %     757,231     474 0.25 %     486,034     2,182 1.78 %
    Total interest-earning assets   5,018,031     53,752 4.26 %     4,975,005     52,888 4.23 %     4,381,206     55,598 5.03 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (4,162 )         (4,713 )         (2,450 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (60,875 )         (55,822 )         (34,306 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   8,214           7,355           5,615      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   11,892           11,856           12,419      
  Right of use assets   16,272           16,550           17,255      
  Other assets   120,669           123,317           102,471      
    Total assets $ 5,110,041         $ 5,073,548         $ 4,482,210      
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest-bearing demand and savings   1,743,748   $ 1,520 0.35 %     1,659,374   $ 1,452 0.35 %   $ 1,293,838   $ 3,506 1.08 %
    TCD $250K or more   923,079     2,298 0.99 %     987,631     2,993 1.21 %     978,717     5,513 2.23 %
    Other time certificates   841,449     2,236 1.06 %     854,270     2,688 1.25 %     777,763     4,525 2.31 %
    Total interest-bearing deposits   3,508,276     6,054 0.69 %     3,501,275     7,133 0.81 %     3,050,318     13,544 1.76 %
Short-term borrowings   3     0 0.20 %     -     - 0.00 %     3     0 2.08 %
Subordinated debt   99,316     1,532 6.14 %     99,285     1,530 6.13 %     99,193     1,530 6.12 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,607,595     7,586 0.84 %     3,600,560     8,663 0.96 %     3,149,514     15,074 1.90 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits   918,050           907,607           799,507      
  Lease Liability   18,936           19,400           20,768      
  Other liabilities   46,922           42,560           48,541      
    Total liabilities   4,591,503           4,570,127           4,018,330      
Shareholders’ equity   518,538           503,421           463,880      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,110,041         $ 5,073,548         $ 4,482,210      
Net interest income   $ 46,166       $ 44,225       $ 40,524  
Net interest spread     3.42 %       3.27 %       3.14 %
Net interest margin     3.66 %       3.54 %       3.67 %
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 918,050         $ 907,607         $ 799,507      
  Interest bearing deposits   3,508,276     6,054 0.69 %     3,501,275     7,133 0.81 %     3,050,318     13,544 1.76 %
    Total Deposits $ 4,426,326   $ 6,054 0.54 %   $ 4,408,882   $ 7,133 0.64 %   $ 3,849,825   $ 13,544 1.40 %
                           
(1)
 Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
 Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $683,000 and $449,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
 Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
                                                   



PREFERRED BANK
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
(Unaudited)
                   
      Year ended December 31,
      2020 2019
        Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
  Loans (1,2) $ 3,892,811   $ 203,093 5.22 %   $ 3,482,555   $ 207,218 5.95 %
  Investment securities (3)   246,715     8,130 3.30 %     232,537     8,644 3.72 %
  Federal funds sold   25,301     215 0.85 %     38,003     961 2.53 %
  Other earning assets   663,618     3,222 0.49 %     460,176     10,324 2.24 %
    Total interest-earning assets   4,828,445     214,660 4.45 %     4,213,271     227,147 5.39 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (3,788 )         (1,910 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (51,971 )         (32,903 )    
Noninterest earning assets:              
  Cash and due from banks   7,545           5,597      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   12,002           11,379      
  Right of use assets   16,648           14,644      
  Other assets   118,000           105,096      
    Total assets $ 4,926,881         $ 4,315,174      
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
  Deposits:              
    Interest-bearing demand/ savings   1,631,487   $ 7,833 0.48 %     1,335,837   $ 18,010 1.35 %
    TCD $250K or more   956,269     13,767 1.44 %     850,266     19,505 2.29 %
    Other time certificates   826,289     12,384 1.50 %     789,563     18,427 2.33 %
    Total interest-bearing deposits   3,414,045     33,984 1.00 %     2,975,666     55,942 1.88 %
Short-term borrowings   1     0 0.15 %     1     0 1.57 %
Subordinated debt   99,269     6,124 6.17 %     99,142     6,123 6.18 %
Long-term debt   -     0 0.00 %     522     19 3.71 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,513,315     40,108 1.14 %     3,075,331     62,084 2.02 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:              
  Demand deposits   853,289           726,066      
  Lease Liability   19,620           17,804      
  Other liabilities   44,501           46,453      
    Total liabilities   4,430,725           3,865,654      
Shareholders’ equity   496,156           449,520      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,926,881         $ 4,315,174      
Net interest income   $ 174,552       $ 165,063  
Net interest spread     3.30 %       3.37 %
Net interest margin     3.62 %       3.92 %
                   
Cost of Deposits:              
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 853,289         $ 726,066      
  Interest bearing deposits   3,414,045     33,984 1.00 %     2,975,666     55,942 1.88 %
    Total Deposits $ 4,267,334   $ 33,984 0.80 %   $ 3,701,732   $ 55,942 1.51 %
                   
(1)
 Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
 Net loan fee income of $3.0 million and $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
 Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
                                   



Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
             
Allowance For Credit Losses History
        Year Ended   Year ended
        December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
         
        (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses        
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 34,830     $ 31,065  
  Charge-Offs        
    Commercial & Industrial     3,700       526  
    Mini-perm Real Estate     1,900       101  
    Others     7       -  
       Total Charge-Offs     5,607       627  
             
  Recoveries        
    Commercial & Industrial     -       527  
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       415  
    Construction - Commercial     194       -  
    Land - Commercial     9       -  
       Total Recoveries     203       942  
             
  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)     5,404       (315 )
  Provision for Credit Losses:        
    CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment     8,000       -  
    Current Provision     26,000       3,450  
Balance at End of Period   $ 63,426     $ 34,830  
Average Loans Held for Investment   $ 3,891,530     $ 3,482,218  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $ 4,035,394     $ 3,724,922  
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans     0.14 %     -0.01 %
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period     14.59 %     0.94 %
             

 



AT THE COMPANY: 
Edward J. Czajka 
Executive Vice President 
Chief Financial Officer 
(213) 891-1188		 AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Jeffrey Haas
General Information
(310) 622-8240
PFBC@finprofiles.com

 

 


