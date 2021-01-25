NEWS RELEASE: REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOLD FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA VII” EDUCATION EVENT

News Releases, PVL Posted on Jan 25, 2021 in Main

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

AHLANI K. QUIOGUE LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 25, 2021

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION TO HOLD FREE VIRTUAL “CONDORAMA VII” EDUCATION EVENT

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter will hold a free “Condorama VII” event via webinar, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will feature four speakers recognized in the condominium community for their expertise in the Hawaii condominium law, specifically in the areas of condominium association construction contracts, conducting annual meetings, insurance for condominium contractors, and association reserves.

The event is open to the public and registration is available online at www.caihawaii.org. For more information, the public may call the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2644.

TOPICS INCLUDE:

ABC’s of Reserves

Do’s and Don’ts of Construction Contracts

What Insurance Contractors Should Have Before You Hire Them

Annual Meeting Blunders to Avoid

The Real Estate Commission is one of 25 boards and commissions administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses, and prelicense instructors.

