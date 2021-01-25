Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 25 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (3,438,133) deaths (85,278), and recoveries (2,903,296) by region:
Central (85,760 cases; 1,591 deaths; 72,849 recoveries): Burundi (1,472; 2; 773), Cameroon (29,617; 462; 28,045), CAR (4,980; 63; 4,908), Chad (3,161; 116; 2,255), Congo (7,794; 117; 5,860), DRC (21,869; 661; 14,905), Equatorial Guinea (5,401; 86; 5,197), Gabon (10,278; 67; 9,909), Sao Tome & Principe (1,188; 17; 997)
Eastern (352,222; 6,644; 287,546): Comoros (2,268; 71; 1,340), Djibouti (5,919; 61; 5,837), Eritrea (1,940; 6; 1,304), Ethiopia (133,676; 2,066; 119,416), Kenya (99,983; 1,744; 82,969), Madagascar (18,301; 273; 17,609), Mauritius (556; 10; 518), Rwanda (12,975; 174; 8,420), Seychelles (1,033; 3; 681), Somalia (4,754; 130; 3,666), South Sudan (3,788; 64; 3,542), Sudan (27,371; 1,704; 28,205), Tanzania** (509; 21; 178), Uganda (39,149; 317; 13,861)
Northern (1,061,096; 28,391; 892,392): Algeria (105,493; 2,863; 72,008), Egypt (161,817; 8,959; 126,497), Libya (113,688; 1,763; 92,250), Mauritania (16,397; 416; 14,509), Morocco (466,289; 8,150; 442,441), Tunisia (197,373; 6,234; 144,657), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (39; 6; 30)
Southern (1,635,074; 44,816; 1,390,594): Angola (19,399; 459; 17,266), Botswana (19,654; 105; 15,911), Eswatini (14,484; 479; 9,242), Lesotho (7,656; 123; 2,168), Malawi (19,395; 508; 6,699), Mozambique (32,418; 305; 20,558), Namibia (32,425; 319; 30,020), South Africa (1,412,986; 40,874; 1,230,520), Zambia (45,337; 639, 35,960), Zimbabwe (31,320; 1,005; 22,250)
Western (303,981; 3,836; 259,915): Benin (3,643; 48; 3,317), Burkina Faso (10,038; 112; 8,088), Cabo Verde (13,489; 127; 12,710), Côte d'Ivoire (26,850; 146; 24,762), Gambia (3,972; 128; 3,703), Ghana (60,794; 367; 57,141), Guinea (14,319; 81; 13,694), Guinea-Bissau (2,532; 45; 2,421), Liberia (1,914; 84; 1,714), Mali (7,983; 323; 5,717), Niger (4,353; 151; 3,464), Nigeria (121,566; 1,497; 96,501), Senegal (24,727; 575; 20,476), Sierra Leone (3,139; 77; 2,210), Togo (4,662; 75; 3,997)