Easier Way To Identify Thyroid Disorders Early - ThyroidSymptoms.org Identifies Thyroid Using AI

Thyroidsymptoms.org announces the launch of its platform that uses AI to detect Thyroid Disorders early.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThyroidSymptoms announces the launch of its platform that uses AI to detect Thyroid Disorders early. According to a report by the American Thyroid Association, around 20 million Americans are suffering from thyroid disease (Hyperthyroidism, Hypothyroidism, Goiter, etc) but 60 percent with chronic thyroid are unaware of their condition. Now, this is no secret that untreated thyroid disorders can lead to serious conditions such as infertility, birth defects, heart failure. The real concern is how to deal with thyroid disorders better?
With this as an impetus, researchers from Rhealth community collaboration with Facebook AI and Columbia Medical School, launched an online thyroid assessment test to promote thyroid awareness among people and help them assess their thyroid health easily at home. Using the longitudinal data (medical data over a few years) of 100,000 patients, they have trained AI models and made a tool with very high accuracy.
What's even interesting is the test structure. ThyroidSymptoms website has questionnaires for the users to answer about their demographic, symptoms, and medical history. With the responses received, It’s model builds a comprehensive, quantitative snapshot of the users’ health and immediately predicts what condition could have to the patients and what the best way to care may be to better understand immediate and future health risks.
It's not over yet! For better results, the users can also use the app which asks for health-related questions daily for seven days and matches against the multi-year long database of 100,000 patients. As Artificial Intelligence would do, the tools are getting better day by day with each interaction as it uses each interaction as learning. If you are wondering how the Technology at ThyroidSymptoms is better? The answer is advanced from Dr. Google or the decision-tree models used by first-generation symptom trackers like WebMD because it uses AI analysis to connect the various data points and highlight the risk factor.
Thyroid gland and thyroid disorders: trends and needs
The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the base of our neck. The thyroid gland essentially produces hormones that regulate the body's metabolism and facilitate the functioning of cells throughout the body. When the thyroid gland produces either too few or too many hormones, it is one of the two main kinds of thyroid disorder or thyroid disease. Thyroid diseases interfere with fertility, weight, and is also a host to various chronic illnesses including cardiovascular diseases.
Now, what if a person has a thyroid disorder? Several pieces of research and survey reports highlight that the majority of people don't know how to perform a basic test thyroid test at home. Owing to this, thyroid disorders remain undiagnosed for several years and develop severe chronic diseases. CEO of ThyroidSymptoms, Rituraj said, “Our goal is to provide personalized healthcare both for disease prevention and management. Undiagnosed thyroid disorder can put the patient at risk for serious health problems including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases. Keeping this in mind, we thought, why not provide our community with an easy way to assess their thyroid help at home so that they can take appropriate steps in time?”
This indeed is a great step towards making thyroid assessment easy in face of the increasing impact of chronic illnesses on the U.S population. Also, the user-friendly and interactive platform makes it easier for patients to stay engaged.
About ThyroidSymptoms
ThyroidSymptoms Org is an AI-powered personalized healthcare platform specially designed to help people diagnose thyroid early. It is developed by researchers from the Rhealth community collaboration with Facebook AI and experts from Columbia Medical School. It is an online thyroid checker , with highly accurate results and Over 20,000+ tests delivered till now.
