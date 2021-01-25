Healthcare IT Integration Market Size to Reach USD 7.32 Bn by 2027 | Increasing Need to Develop Centralized Medical Record Platforms and Reducing Healthcare Expenditure will be Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research

Key market participants include Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

The global healthcare IT integration market size was USD 3.29 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing need to develop centralized medical record platforms, the global healthcare IT integration market is likely to expand substantially in the near future. Besides, the rising

demand to reduce healthcare expenditure by using advanced operational technologies is expected to boost the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising adoption of EHR systems in the healthcare industry is likely to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market in the near future.

However, the issues related to data privacy are likely to hinder the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Dynetics, Inc. was acquired by Leidos Holdings, Inc. The acquisition would broaden the portfolio of Leidos with new offerings and technical expertise.

During the forecast period, the medical device integration segment is expected to witness rapid growth at a CAGR of 11.4%. Integration of medical devices enables to minimize health service errors, maximize efficiency, and facilitate remote patient monitoring. These benefits of medical device integration are anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Due to growing adoption of integration engines, the maintenance & support segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Due to advantages offered by use of healthcare IT integration in clinics, such as improved collaboration between different divisions, quick services, cost savings, and convenient accessibility of patient data and other clinical records, the clinic integration segment is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period

Due to the increasing demand for e-health applications, the Asia Pacific market is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Growing government efforts to improve healthcare services are projected to fuel the market in the region in the near future.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, service, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Medical Device Integration Integration Engines Media Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Training Implementation Maintenance & Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Clinic Integration Radiology Integration Lab Integration Hospital Integration Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Laboratories Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



