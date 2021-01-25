“Dry January” May Reveal an Unhealthy Relationship with Alcohol

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’ve struggled this month with sticking to your “Dry January” commitment, it’s time to take a closer look at your drinking habits. According to AlcoholRehab.com , an American Addiction Centers’ resource, one of the signs of alcohol dependence is the inability to stop drinking despite your best efforts or to control the amount you drink once you’ve started.



“People need to educate themselves on the warning signs of alcohol dependence,” said Ruchi Dhami, who manages AlcoholRehab.com. “Our site offers many resources for people to assess their drinking habits and to determine if it’s time to get professional help. ‘Dry January’ will likely be a wake-up call for many people.”

As a go-to resource for those seeking online health information, AlcoholRehab.com has hundreds of articles on a range of topics related to alcohol addiction and treatment.

Some of the popular topics include:

Warning signs of alcoholism

Common alcohol withdrawal symptoms

Types of alcohol treatment

Mental health and alcohol use

Alcoholism in the family



A recent survey conducted by AlcoholRehab.com found that 1 in 10 Americans plan to cut their drinking in the new year because they are worried about alcohol dependency. In addition, 63% of those respondents said they were more concerned about friends or family developing an alcohol problem than contracting COVID-19.

“Alcohol is the number one reason people seek addiction treatment,” said Dhami. “Unfortunately, far too many people are still in denial they have a problem. By providing online resources, we hope to change that and connect more people to the help they need before it’s too late.”

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.AmericanAddictionCenters.org. We also offer several online resources for the public. Visit americanaddictioncenters.org/online-resources to learn more.

Contact

Joy Sutton

Director of Corporate Communications

jsutton@contactaac.com

615-587-7728