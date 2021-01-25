Hemp, Inc. Rolls Out the Billy Hayes CBG Pre-Roll Brand

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today it rolled its “Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom” pre-roll brand in honor of Billy Hayes who made the name famous in the 1978 movie “Midnight Express” that chronicles his five years behind bars and eventual escape from a Turkish prison for trying to smuggle hashish out of Turkey. The Billy Hayes brand is now available on KingofHempUSA.com website for purchase and is currently being shipped out to stores across the country. Those interested in carrying our Billy Hayes CBG brand, contact sales@kingofhempusa.com. To date, the King of Hemp® product line consists of Bubba Kush hemp, CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today).



Hemp, Inc. executives expressed how much of an honor it was to launch the Midnight Express-Find Your Freedom pre-roll line. There will be a total of 50 smugglers from yesteryear (The Marijuana OGs) which includes the Notorious Smith Brothers (the legendary and infamous smugglers from South Florida); the Dock Master; The Barron of Barges; The Duke of Dope; Carol the Courier; Al the Good Bad Guy; The Golden Dragon Lady; Randy the Racer; Boston Billy; Dopey Don the Genius; Glennard Skynard the Little Brother Smuggler; and, more. They are the smugglers of yesteryear and will each have their own special strains, blends and flavors.

Hayes, who is an American writer, actor, and film director, is best known for his autobiographical book Midnight Express, which chronicles his experiences in and escape from a Turkish prison, after being convicted of smuggling hashish. He was one of hundreds of US citizens in foreign jails serving drug charge sentences, following a drug-smuggling crackdown by foreign governments.

His book was later adapted into the 1978 film of the same name starring Brad Davis as Hayes. The film was directed by Alan Parker, with a screenplay by Oliver Stone. Hayes has since written the sequels Midnight Return (Escaping Midnight Express) and The Midnight Express Letters - from a Turkish Prison, 1970-1975, which is a collection of the original letters written home to family and friends during his imprisonment. Midnight Express Epilogue: The Train Keeps Rolling will be published in 2021.

The other King of Hemp® products already in the market are its Diamonds and Crumbles (smaller Diamond pieces): dabbable CBD products, derived from a golden-hued high CBD, THC-free distillate taken directly from the hemp plant that includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds and Crumbles promise to deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 96% and 98.7% pure CBD.

Consumption methods include, but are not limited to, utilizing a dab rig or a wax vaporizer for the fastest, strongest results. (While Hemp, Inc. does not cultivate, manufacture or produce any type of THC product, consumers of the Company’s CBD product Diamonds report that mixing Diamonds with a THC concentrate helps to mellow THC’s effects).

The Diamonds and Crumbles are the perfect way for its customers to get a pure, clean CBD dabbing experience with instant results that last. Hemp, Inc.’s Caviar , similar to Moon Rocks, is a highly potent and rich tasting smokable product with less than 0.3% THC. It is made from Hemp, Inc.’s high-quality Southern Oregon-grown Bubba Kush hemp flower, which is covered with a THC-Free distillate (with and without added terpenes), and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. The product contains over 45% CBD and over 10% CBG.

It’s a very busy time for Hemp, Inc. with the Company revving up to launch one of its most aggressive marketing campaigns to date. Its goal has always been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results.

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp® line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

