CARROLL Reports Successful 2020 Year-End Achievements Despite Pandemic
The Real Estate Investment Firm Recaps 2020 Activity and Achievements; Confident in Continued Momentum in 2021ATLANTA, GA., UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARROLL, an Atlanta-based national real estate investment firm, released 2020 year-end results, highlighting the activity and achievements that prove a productive year for the firm. In 2020, CARROLL made strategic acquisitions and recapitalizations based on opportunity in key markets, executed timely dispositions despite macro headwinds, continued to improve the level of talent throughout the organization, and established new, strategic capital partnerships.
Despite the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, CARROLL acquired five new, privately marketed properties, increasing the brand’s unit count across Florida and Georgia by 2,434 units. The deals’ total purchase price of $380.5 million brought CARROLL’s inception-to-date acquisition volume to $7.8 billion and 57,000 units total.
At the same time, CARROLL, recognizing strong market fundamentals on the sell side, realized sizable gains in prior investments with completed dispositions of 10 properties and 3,190 units, for a total sale price of $480 million. These exits brought CARROLL’s inception-to-date disposition volume to $4.2 billion and 30,100 units.
The company also made significant investments in its people to ensure thoughtful diligence of investments and continued resident-focused service. One of those key moves was the hiring of Melanie Johns as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. With a multi-decade career of financial leadership in the commercial real estate industry, Melanie has a history of creating operational transformation and prides herself on building financial operations that deliver timely and accurate products.
To strengthen CARROLL’s mission of pushing the leading edge in multifamily, the company promoted Casey Barber to Vice President of Investments, and elevated Sadler Walker and Michael Martello as co-heads of Asset Management. Collectively, these teams deliver 100-plus years of total experience in multifamily acquisitions, dispositions, and capital markets; more than 500 cumulative transactions totaling in excess of $18B; and a diverse range of prior experience and backgrounds across the industry that includes blue-chip experience in: debt origination, capital markets, investment sales, fixed income, and valuations.
“Despite the turbulent year that 2020 was, we are extremely pleased to say that CARROLL was resilient and successful through our completed acquisitions, dispositions, and strategic partnerships,” said Patrick Carroll, CARROLL Founder and CEO. “As we begin the new year, we remain confident in the multifamily asset class’s ability to continue to be a reliable and compelling investment opportunity.”
To continue the momentum from a successful year, CARROLL will maintain its long-term strategy of investing in Sunbelt markets, while also bolstering its operating platform through a full suite of solutions offered to partners and investors with its end-to-end property management services. These services are offered as standalone or bundled third-party solutions for asset management services, construction project management, full-suite marketing services through its NocturnalXD brand, and comprehensive hardware and software technology as a service offering – establishing a full complement of services that can be scaled to any industry need. The move to provide these externally allows CARROLL to take a longer-range view of the multifamily sector and related verticals.
In a year where many considered standing still to be progress, CARROLL, instead, made the needed adjustments to end 2020 in a strong, well-positioned place to take on the next year.
To download the full version of CARROLL’s 2020 Annual Report, visit: 2020.carrollorg.com.
About CARROLL
CARROLL, a privately held real estate company, was founded in 2004. With headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., CARROLL focuses on multifamily communities, including acquisitions, property and asset management services, and fund management. The firm has raised more than $2.7B of equity through CARROLL-sponsored funds and joint ventures. CARROLL has successfully purchased, developed or sold more than $12 billion of real estate. CARROLL also has regional offices in Houston, Raleigh, Tampa, and New York.
The company manages more than 30,000 multifamily units in seven states and has purchased other multifamily owner/operators throughout the U.S. The firm has also developed student housing, single-family residential, and retail communities, and has overseen more than $200M of construction management for both its owned and fee partners. From due diligence to execution, CARROLL has the internal capabilities and the external relationships to identify, underwrite, and close transactions. For more information, visit carrollorg.com.
