Abt Release on Gavi Award Issued in Error

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 13, 2021, Abt Associates issued a press release that incorrectly stated that Gavi had awarded Abt a contract that gave it the opportunity to bid on work to help with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in up to 24 countries. We have withdrawn the release, and we apologize for any confusion we caused.

Stan Crock Abt Associates 301 347-5402 stan_crock@abtassoc.com