Vector Solutions Launches Complimentary Training on COVID-19 Vaccine Basics

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk mitigation, has launched the latest online training course in its Coronavirus Resource Center, Coronavirus 108: The Basics of Vaccines. The free course provides information about the science of vaccines, including the COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that help protect against the coronavirus.

By the end of the course, learners will be able to:

Determine the role of antibodies in the immune system

Identify the characteristics of a vaccine

Explain the benefits of herd immunity

“Vector Solutions is grateful to the many scientists and medical experts around the world for working tirelessly to create a vaccine to help protect against the coronavirus,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “As the vaccine becomes widely available to the general public, it is important to learn and understand the science behind it. With the launch of this course, we hope to help answer any questions people might have about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines in general.”

Launched in March, Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center offers comprehensive, complimentary online training and CDC-based resources for families, employers and employees, businesses, caregivers, first responders, and cleaning and disinfection crews. Current complimentary trainings available through the Coronavirus Resource Center include:

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center can be found at www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/coronavirus/.

The Coronavirus Resource Center evolved from the company’s Vector Cares Program, which focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more.

For more information about Vector Cares, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/how-we-serve/vector-cares/.

