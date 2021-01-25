Armanino Grows Texas Presence by Transitioning and Adding Partners to Its Dallas Office

Relocated Practice Leader Joined by New Local Tax Partner in Fast-Growing Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today welcomed new partners to its Dallas office as part of a broader growth strategy that the firm is embarking upon since opening the Dallas office in 2016. Recognizing that six of the nation’s 15 fastest-growing cities are in Texas, and seeing clients flock to the Lone Star State, Armanino is investing in getting more key experts into the market.



To that end, Stacie Kowalczyk, a partner in the firm’s Audit practice, recently relocated to the firm’s Dallas office, and the firm welcomed local accounting veteran Scott Wilson as its newest partner in the Tax practice. These moves ensure that the firm can continue to meet the ever-increasing needs of businesses and individuals who call Texas home.

“We are bullish on the Texas market, deeply committed to growing our Dallas footprint and poised to make an even bigger impact for our clients in Texas as the most innovative and entrepreneurial firm in the country,” said Armanino CEO Matt Armanino. “I am pleased to see so much excitement in Dallas, with a team who have done an exceptional job of delivering measurable business results for our clients across a wide range of practice areas, including business consulting, audit and tax.”

On top of increasing senior leadership in the Dallas market, these moves shore up Armanino’s nonprofit expertise and corporate tax capabilities in the region.

Stacie has more than 17 years of experience in public accounting. She specializes in serving nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education and also provides audits, reviews and other attestation services to for-profit entities in the retail, consumer products, financial services and professional services industries. She provides specialized expertise on complex accounting issues, including revenue recognition, convertible debt instruments, investments and fair value measurements, endowment accounting, equity compensation, board governance and benchmarks for financial performance.

Prior to joining Armanino, Scott most recently served as a managing director at Deloitte LLP. He brings more than 22 years of experience in public accounting and has served clients in many different industries, including consumer products, retail, service industries, manufacturing and technology. Scott has diverse experience in federal, multi-state and international taxation. Additionally, he has very deep expertise in ASC 740 for both private and public companies.

As a future-ready firm, Armanino focuses on expansion in the most dynamic economies in the country and building the technological infrastructure of tomorrow, including development of a burgeoning data & analytics team, artificial intelligence lab and blockchain-based solutions for digital assets.

