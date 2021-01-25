ePac Flexible Packaging Joins Open Invention Network

All digital flexible packaging specialist differentiates with software innovation

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging is the latest community member of the Open Invention Network (OIN), joining Heidelberg and other high-tech companies producing hardware and software used by graphic communication and other industries.

ePac, founded in 2016, serves consumer packaged goods (CPG) producers with flexible packaging fully produced using digitally-based workflows. The company’s printing platform is based on 40 HP Indigo 20000/25000 digital presses located in 18 manufacturing plants across the globe, while its in-house software team develops solutions designed for ePac’s unique business model. ePac is focused on a customer base consisting primarily of small and medium-sized brands, offering industry best time to market for short to medium-run length orders.

OIN is the world’s largest patent non-aggression community, with over 3300 members around the globe. All OIN members agree to cross-license other members under any patent claims they own or control that are essential to the Linux System Definition (LSD). These companies agree to a philosophy that technology sharing is a good thing in stimulating and growing world economies. Besides ePac and Heidelberg, some members include Sony, Philips, IBM, NEC, Red Hat, SUSE, Google, and Toyota.

Parag Patel, ePac’s CIO said: “We’re proud to become a member of OIN and join an impressive group of global companies in doing so. As many already know, ePac is a unique company focused on helping SMB brands grow, something no other flex pack company has ever done before. In charting our path, innovative technology is at the core of who we are, and we look forward to the collaboration that’s possible through OIN.”

Added Jack Knott, ePac’s CEO: “Since opening our first manufacturing facility, our mission has been clear. It is to help give back to the communities we serve and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy. Technology sharing is part of this. By joining OIN, we are now part of a world community of companies having this vision.”

Jaime Siegel, OIN Global Licensing Director, said: “We are extremely happy for ePac, a leading printing technology user, to join the OIN community. ePac will surely benefit from all that the OIN community provides. The OIN LSD is a specification that includes 3,393 software packages in the lower technology stacks of core Linux and adjacent open-source software. In addition to the cross-license benefits, OIN members get a lifetime, royalty-free license without a field of use restriction under the almost 1,300 patent assets that are directly owned by OIN. These owned patents have been developed directly by OIN, as well as having been acquired from many world-class organizations including universities such as NYU and Duke, and corporations such as AT&T, Sony, Verizon, and Huawei. Importantly, this owned portfolio relates to many technology areas including networking, cloud computing and virtualization, database, mobile applications, biometrics, and others.”

About ePac Flexible Packaging

Formed in 2016, ePac’s founders began with a mission to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging shipped in 10-15 business days. ePac’s manufacturing plants are community-based and strive to be accretive to the communities they serve.

