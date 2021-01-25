Stop & Shop Teams Up With P&G to Launch Immersive E-Commerce Homegating Experience Ahead of the Big Game

/EIN News/ -- Celebrity Chef Tiffani Faison Provides Exclusive Game Day Recipes Available at StopandShop.com



Customers Can Also Donate $5.50 to the Restaurant Strong Fund to Support Industry Employees Impacted by COVID-19 Closures

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has teamed up with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to launch the ultimate homegating experience for customers to get ready for the Big Game. Featuring celebrity chef and restaurateur Tiffany Faison, the website will include exclusive recipes, shopping lists and videos to inspire cooking enthusiasts and self-proclaimed taste testers alike. Home delivery customers will have the opportunity to donate $5.50 at checkout in honor of the Big Game’s 55th year in support of the Greg Hill Foundation’s Restaurant Strong Fund , which provides aid to restaurant industry employees and owners who have been impacted by COVID-19. Customers can also enjoy free delivery or pickup (up to $6.95) if they spend $30 or more on participating P&G products.*

Infusing her signature culinary skills into homegating favorites, Chef Tiffani, a Top Chef runner-up and owner of several popular Boston eateries including Sweet Cheeks and Tiger Mama, has created four original recipes for Stop & Shop customers: Grilled Tandoori Chicken Drums, which combine the warming flavors of ginger, turmeric and paprika, classic French Onion Dip, spicy Jalapeno Cheesy Bread and Easy Chocolate Mousse with marshmallows as a sweet treat. In addition, customers will have access to videos of Chef Tiffani preparing the exclusive recipes at StopandShop.com.

Retired New England Patriots Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner Troy Brown has also created a unique Spotify “Pump-Up” playlist available on the homegating website for customers to download. From DJ Khaled to Van Halen, the playlist will quickly transform consumers from their living rooms to the stadium.

“Given the impact the pandemic has had on our community, we worked with P&G to create a homegating experience for customers to have fun while tuning into the Big Game in the comfort and safety of their own homes,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We also recognize the impact of the pandemic on the restaurant industry and have partnered with the Restaurant Strong Fund to offer support during these difficult times.”

With the help of P&G, Stop & Shop customers can get everything they need for pre-game prep and post-game cleanup. To shop the products needed to create exclusive Big Game recipes as part of the online homegating experience, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/homegating .

About Stop & Shop



A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

*Free delivery (up to $6.95) or free pickup (up to $2.95) when you spend $30 on participating P&G products and meet minimum order requirements for delivery or pickup. Items must be purchased in a single transaction. Savings applied to your grocery order before taxes and after all other coupons and savings are applied. Grocery order calculation excludes alcoholic beverages, pharmacy, gift cards, and other purchases prohibited by law. Valid for residential customers only. Fuel charges may apply. Offer is not transferable or valid with any other offer. Offer expires 2/11/2021.

Contact: MARIA.FRUCI@stopandshop.com



