Cooling Fabrics Market Size to Reach USD 4.03 Billion by 2027 | Shift in the Demand for Comfortable Clothing Materials and Increase in Temperature Across the Globe will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, States Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cooling fabrics market was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth in the adoption of sweat-absorbent fabrics along with the rise in popularity of synthetic fibers is anticipated to drive the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period.



Cooling fabrics enable circulation of air around the body and keep the body temperature low. These fabrics help regulate the body temperature by managing the level of heat and moisture caused by exercise, stress, or central heating. Implementation of cooling fabrics in the military as well as industrial sector is another factor driving the cooling fabrics market. Introduction of advanced cooling fabrics by market players is projected to propel the demand for cooling fabrics in the near future.

Economic development, changes in the lifestyle of people in developing nations, and rise in sports culture are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising awareness about personal care is also boosting the market. However, high costs of cooling fabrics are expected to limit the adoption of these fabrics in the near future.

In July 2020, Donghua University in China developed a new type of cooling fabrics made from different polymers. These fabrics can efficiently transfer heat and remove sweat while repelling water from the outside.

The synthetic segment held a major share of the cooling fabrics market in the year 2019. Synthetic fabrics are easier to take care of and less expensive than natural cooling fabrics. Also, they can be engineered to obtain required qualities.

The knitted segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Higher elasticity of knitted fabrics as compared to woven fabrics and their rising usage in sports apparel are propelling the segment.

Increase in inclination of people to maintain better health and rise in temperature of the earth are creating high demand for cooler garments in lifestyle application. The ability of these garment to reduce stress and heat is likely to propel the lifestyle application segment during the forecast period.

The cooling fabrics market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, due to increase in the disposable income of people in developing nations and high level of promotion by market players in the region

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Natural Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Active Cooling Fabrics Air Cooled Liquid Cooled Passive Cooling Fabrics Phase Change Cooling Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Woven Non-woven Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Sports Apparel Protective Wearing Lifestyle Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



