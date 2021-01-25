Digitization of Information Helps Energy Companies Find New Value While Supporting Remote Work Environments

CAPLA Playbook Expected to be a Game-Changer for Navigating Through Challenging Times

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced the availability of a newly published Information Digitization Playbook co-developed with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Land Administrators’ (CAPLA). The Adventures in Digitization Electronic Land Files (ELF) Playbook was created to help energy companies navigate the process of transitioning through the complex information digitization process. Access and CAPLA will co-host a webinar supporting its launch tomorrow, January 26th.



Digital access to information is a must in today’s remote work environment. For oil and gas companies already impacted by the global economic and market downturn, digitization of information is essential to survival. The COVID-19 pandemic reinforces how critical business continuity planning is to ensure that companies can operate seamlessly.

The new Playbook is an in-depth resource that will take companies through the steps and stages required to move from paper documentation to digital files. Over three years in the making, the Playbook draws on the expertise of several land professionals from a variety of Canadian and North American oil and gas companies.

“As we were in the process of developing the content of the ELF Playbook, the global COVID-19 pandemic changed how we do business – including how we ensure easy and secure access to our files. The completion of this guidebook then became even more urgent,” said Mike Flynn, Executive Director, CAPLA. “Our members have shared that the timing for the playbook release couldn’t be better and we are so pleased to be able to provide this additional value for them.”

“Oil and gas companies often struggle with the transition to digitization as it is a complex process. We saw the need to provide the industry with a comprehensive resource that walks through the various stages and facilitates a smoother transition. Ultimately, we want to help companies enable seamless access to information, regardless of location or time,” said Martha Gallagher, VP Marketing at Access.



“Every organization and land department is unique and at different stages in their digitization journey. There is not a “one size fits all” model when it comes to moving through the digitization process. This informative playbook offers a fun but structured approach to help companies choose their own path according to where they are on it today. It provides a ‘choose your own adventure’ experience,” added Flynn.

CAPLA and Access will co-host a webinar on Tuesday, January 26 at 12:00pm MT/1:00pm CT/2:00pm ET to introduce the playbook to North American energy and land professionals. The Playbook itself will be available to download from both websites following the release event, and registrants will automatically be offered the Playbook post-event. Members and non-members are welcome to register for the event on the CAPLA website.

About CAPLA

In Canada, land administration professionals working in the energy industry are represented by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Land Administration (CAPLA®). Based in Calgary, Alberta, CAPLA is one of the largest oil and gas membership associations in the country with ~800 members. CAPLA provides a Code of Conduct, ethics training, education seminars, workshops and courses, an annual conference, leadership development, mentoring opportunities, a job bank, and a busy calendar of networking events.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

