Captivating New Novel Explores the Damaging Aftermath of Cheating on a Spouse

Author Ros B shares powerful lessons about love, loss and faith in her debut book, ‘Break the Cycle: I Was the Mistress Before I was the Wife; Now I’m the Ex-Wife, Too’

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falling in love usually marks the beginning of a beautiful future filled with happiness, passion and trust. When that trust is broken, a painful journey towards recovery starts. Author Ros B explores a relationship built on lies that ends with heartbreak in her new book, “Break the Cycle.” Readers are introduced to Kayleigh, a single woman with strong faith, who falls in love with a charming man. When that man turns out to be married and then pursues divorce, she joins him down a path of betrayal and emotional manipulation.

She marries him but learns quickly that his infidelity did not end as he continues to chase other women. Broken and disenchanted with love after he leaves and files for divorce, she relies on her relationship with God to carry her through the painful separation process. A compelling story that examines the dangers of trusting the wrong person, readers will find that Kayleigh’s poignant story holds many important warnings.

“When I started reading this book, I could not put it down,” said an Amazon reviewer. “I pray women will be inspired to know that God loves them. We must love ourselves first before we expect others to love us.”

Inspired by the author’s own experiences, this novel also serves as a self-help guide as it breaks down the recovery process after divorce and speaks directly to the reader on how a strengthened relationship with God can heal the heart after loss. Provided are discussions on domestic abuse and mental health counseling and includes valuable verses from scripture.

It is the author’s hope that readers learn from Kayleigh’s mistakes and stand up to partners who commit adultery. For any broken-hearted readers, she wants them to know that they can be healed and will learn to love again.

“Break the Cycle” shares one woman’s painful journey of self-discovery as she finds the strength through God’s grace to move on after divorce and create a new future for herself.

“Break the Cycle: I Was the Mistress Before I was the Wife; Now I’m the Ex-Wife, Too”

By Ros B

ISBN: 9781664139466 (softcover); 9781664139480 (hardcover); 9781664139459 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ros B is a Medical Laboratory Technologist who graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. She is an Air Force veteran who served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. She received her certificate in Ministry to Women from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois. In her new book, “Break the Cycle,” she shares a heart-wrenching story of an extramarital affair and divorce which ultimately leads to a victorious outcome. She currently resides in Long Beach, California. To learn more, please visit http://www.breakthecycle2020.com

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

LAVIDGE 480-306-7065 cvasquez@lavidge.com