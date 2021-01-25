Ocean Brands Broadens Portfolio With Strategic Acquisition of Two New Companies

Expansion includes Ocean Brands’ first purchase of a US-based company

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Brands GP is proud to announce the completion of two recent acquisitions: Nonna Pia’s, a Whistler-based producer and distributor of gourmet balsamic glazes and specialty vinegars; and Culinary Collective, a leading importer and distributor of premium quality cultural food operating out of Lynwood, Washington. The purchase of Nonna Pia’s closed in September 2020 and the purchase of Culinary Collective closed in December 2020.



Nonna Pia’s artisan reductions are made from superior quality aged balsamic vinegar imported from Modena, Italy. From its humble beginnings in a local farmers market in Whistler, B.C. in 2010, Nonna Pia’s products can now be found in grocery stores across North America. Ocean Brands, will continue to run this business independently, maintaining Nonna Pia’s values, culture and employees, while providing support to realize the growth potential that this business has.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on this new chapter together with Ocean Brands,” said Natasha Strim, co-founder and former owner of Nonna Pia’s. “I admire the way that they operate as an organization and we have certainly learned a lot from their generosity in the years leading up to this sale. Ocean Brands continues to show us unwavering support and encouragement and I know that our company is now in the hands of a great successor.”

Culinary Collective sources, markets and distributes an assortment of premium flavorful, wholesome, traditional foods from Spain and Peru under the brands Matiz, Aneto, Castillo de Canena, Zocalo and others. Their products can be found at both upscale and conventional food retailers and chef-driven restaurants throughout the United States and Western Canada. Similar to Nonna Pia’s, Culinary Collective will continue to operate independently, with the same commitment to it’s employees, culture and values that have been established over the past 22 years.

“We are thrilled to have found in Ocean Brands a company with both strong values and a family-based culture to match our own,” says Betsy Power, co-founder of Culinary Collective. “After so many years of dedication to our mission, it gives us great comfort knowing that our brands, our producers and our employees will continue to be cared for with integrity.”

The purchase of Culinary Collective also marks Ocean Brands’ first-ever purchase of a US-based business. This reflects the company’s vision to not only expand its footprint further into the US, but also to broaden its overall portfolio of products.

“We are eager to introduce our customers to the incredible lineup of products these two businesses bring to the Ocean Brand’s house of brands as we work hand in hand to help both organizations realize their full growth potential,” said Ocean Brands President, Ian Ricketts. “Nonna Pia’s and Culinary Collective complement our existing brand portfolio with the addition of exciting international flavours and quality products that truly speak for themselves.”

The purchase of Nonna Pia’s and Culinary Collective underscore Ocean Brands’ desire to support budding businesses, typically run by local entrepreneurs or families, that have both unique value propositions and exceptional growth potential. As a B Corp certified organization, Ocean Brands is dedicated to seeking partners that align well with its corporate values, including the prioritization of sustainability, product and service quality, and excellent personnel. With these and future acquisitions, Ocean Brands intends to continue leveraging its experience and resources to help propel growing businesses towards long-term success.

To learn more about Ocean Brands, please visit https://oceanbrands.com. Additional information about Nonna Pia’s and Culinary Collective can be found here: https://nonnapias.com and https://www.culinarycollective.com.

About Ocean Brands

Ocean Brands is a division of the Jim Pattison Group, one of Canada’s largest private companies with annual revenue of $10.9 Billion and 48,000 employees in 541 locations worldwide. Ocean Brands is a leading supplier of canned salmon and tuna in Canada under the Gold Seal® and Ocean’s® brands. Ocean Brands is also a Certified B Corporation, having met the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and accountability to balance profit and purpose. As a B Corp, Ocean Brands measures and manages the impact of its business on its workers, community and the environment, with as much rigor as it manages and monitors its profits.

