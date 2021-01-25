Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NHPCO Announces Education Tracks for 2021 Leadership and Advocacy Conference

National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization

Registration is open for the 2021 LAC.

The NHPCO 2021 Leadership and Advocacy Conference is being held virtually, March 22 – 26, 2021, with educational sessions available on-demand.

Designed for CEOs and their leadership teams, this re-imagined conference will explore leading through a pandemic, the implications of the 2020 elections, innovative staff resources and much more.”
— Edo Banach
ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization is announcing the professional education tracks for the 2021 Leadership and Advocacy Conference being held virtually, March 22 – 26, 2021.

"Designed for CEOs and their leadership teams, this re-imagined conference will explore leading through a pandemic, the implications of the 2020 elections, innovative staff resources and much more," said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.

The NHPCO Leadership and Advocacy Conference is the premier conference for hospice and palliative care leaders, and safely brings our community together to learn, collaborate.

Introducing the 2021 LAC Tracks:

-- Clinical and Operations Management – Learn effective organizational systems processes and management approaches (clinical and operational).
-- Emerging Issues – Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and other regulatory and environment factors have impacted the management and delivery of care.
-- Engagement and Marketing – Hear innovative approaches to increase access to care and advance the development of hospice and palliative care.
-- Finance – Examine financial management challenges and implement effective solutions.
-- Fund Development – Highlight successful fund development approaches and strategies.
-- Leadership – Distinguish leadership and management skills to lead hospice and palliative care programs.
-- Palliative Care – Discover ways emerging and established community-based programs are succeeding.
-- Regulatory and Quality – Learn quality requirements, assessment and improvement practices, employ strategies to respond to changes in compliance.
-- Staff Development – Formulate practices to promote staff development and excellence in performance.

Take a look at all the sessions that will be available on-demand once the conference starts.

NHPCO is also proud of the keynote speaker line-up for the 2021 Leadership and Advocacy Conference.  The opening keynote will be Don Berwick, former Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the founding CEO of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Other keynotes include Godfrey Nazareth of X-Biomedical, Inc., and Phil Gwoke of BridgeWorks.

LAC2021 offered virtually, will unite leaders in the field and explore solutions to the challenges the field faces. Early bird pricing ends on February 22, 2021.

Register today!

