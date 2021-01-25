Ideal Homes Announces Brand New Property Series Starting February, 2021

Ideal Homes TV - Coming Soon! One of the many golden beaches in the Algarve, Portugal! Golden Beaches in Alicante, Spain! Get your Spanish Golden Visa! Time is running out on Portugal's Golden Visa!

Starting on 5th February, 2021, IHTV will be offering weekly episodes on everything buyers would need to know about purchasing property abroad.

From the comfort of their own homes, clients have been able to make informed decisions on their property purchases. By joining the experts virtually, all their questions were answered upfront!” — Chris White, CEO & Founder

QUARTEIRA, FARO, PORTUGAL, January 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideal Homes have announced they are starting a brand new property series for foreign investors all around the world wanting to buy property in Spain or Portugal.Starting on Friday 5th February, 2021, at 5pm GMT+1 / 12pm EST, Ideal Homes TV is a brand new and innovative way of introducing property for sale internationally.Not only can individuals tune in every Friday to see stunning properties across the Algarve, (southern Portugal) and Costa Blanca (southern Spain) but they can also obtain insider knowledge from professionals and experts in all fields.From Portuguese and Spanish Lawyers who specialise in residency, Golden Visa and real estate law to financial and mortgage brokers along with currency specialists, all the information prospective buyers would need to know can now be garnered in one place.Whether they’re looking for a two bedroom apartment for sale in Lagos or a modern, three bedroom villa for sale in Alicante, IHTV will showcase a variety of properties to suit all purchase types.Recognised as great rental investment locations, both the Algarve and Costa Blanca are in high demand from foreign investors wanting to buy a property solely for rental income and depending on price, they could potentially qualify for either Spain’s Golden Visa or Portugal’s Golden Visa residency programs.Interested property buyers simply need to fill in their details here in order to receive the exclusive links to watch weekly. The first episode premieres on 5th February, 2021, at 5pm GMT+1 / 12pm EST, and will cover property for sale in Spain, specifically the Costa Blanca region.Ideal Homes is a multi-award winning real estate agency based in Portugal with offices in the Algarve and Spain. It has an established reputation for best in class service trusted by savvy buyers and expert investors looking to buy holiday homes, permanent residences and investment properties around the world. They are leading property experts who can assist with finding the right property, obtaining financing with their in-house mortgage broker, currency exchange services, legal and tax services along with designing and custom build properties with reputable builders and architects. Their YouTube channel is filled with informative information about buying property overseas.

