HUMBL® Announces Launch of HUMBL Financial™ Division

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the launch of its new division HUMBL Financial™. The mission of HUMBL Financial is to provide customers, merchants and institutions with simple, blockchain-based financial services and partners through the HUMBL® Platform.



HUMBL Financial is joined by the former CEO of Coinbook, Calvin Weight, as well as, Jacob Davis, as Sr. VP, Blockchain and Algorithm Technologies, and Jane Edmondson, CEO of EQM Indexes as a Strategic Advisor.

HUMBL Financial will soon offer trusted, third party financial services in areas like investments, credit card services and lending. HUMBL Financial is focused first on the digital asset trading markets, which are a new global trading market for blockchain technologies.

“We researched the way the ANT Financial™ platform rolled out thousands of products across the AliPay™ user base, delivering their customers the access to the best financial services and offers,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “We are certain that we can do the same thing here, alongside our own branded HUMBL Financial product lines.”

The HUMBL Financial division will launch first from its Singapore offices to a number of countries, by providing blockchain indexes, proprietary trading algorithms and financial services for the new digital asset trading markets. The first services offered by HUMBL Financial will be the BLOCK Indexes and the BLOCK Exchange Traded Indexes (ETXs).

The BLOCK ETX services comprise over 17,250 lines of proprietary code and are architected across index, active and thematic strategies. These are being marketed as BLOCK 3, BLOCK 5, BLOCK 10, BLOCK Government, BLOCK Platform, BLOCK Global Enterprise, BLOCK RSI Fractals, BLOCK MACD & VI, and BLOCK Oscillators.

HUMBL Financial is also open to licensing of the BLOCK Indexes and BLOCK Exchange Traded Index products to US or global institutions and exchanges that may want to expand their digital asset or multi-asset strategy offerings through BLOCK Indexes and BLOCK ETXs.

These services are not intended to be investment services or advice but, rather, are completely non-custodial, algorithmically driven software services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own digital asset exchange accounts.

These services are not being offered or marketed to customers in the United States, and are not to be used as investment advice. Trading or investing in financial instruments, digital assets or commodities is risky and can result in the losses equal to or greater than your initial deposit.

More information is available at: www.humblpay.com/financial-research .

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform that seamlessly connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy. HUMBL uses new technologies like blockchain to deliver the HUMBL® Pay Mobile Wallet, HUMBL Studios™ online merchant listings and HUMBL Financial™ services products.

HUMBL is working to reduce costs, accelerate processing speeds and improve financial technology access for customers around the world. *Award-winning refers to World Blockchain Summit (WBS) – North America Startup of the Year in 2019.

The HUMBL® Mobile App will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into one-click for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers such as Zelle® and Venmo®.

HUMBL Financial products are currently not available to customers in the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Burundi, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Congo Democratic Republic of the Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Iraq, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Lebanon, Libya, Maldives, Mali, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine, Vanuatu, Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Yemen, Zimbabwe.

Legal Disclaimers

HUMBL Financial is not a broker dealer, transactional intermediary, counterparty or investment advisor. HUMBL Financial™ is not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an Investment Advisor. HUMBL Financial™ does not provide investment or trading advice. Any investment decision a user of the HUMBL Financial™ platform may make is solely at his or her own discretion and risk. Trading in financial instruments is risky and can result in losses greater than the trader’s initial deposit. Hypothetical back-testing and real-time track records should not be relied upon in predicting future performance. HUMBL Financial™ and its agents, brokers, affiliates or employees do not prepare and cannot be responsible for data and data compilation contained in or derived from back-testing and simulation features.

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC

investors@HUMBLpay.com

