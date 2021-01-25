A young multinational Quebec start-up signs a 20-year contract with Canadian businessman Mr. Yahya Kirdi (President of Laval United FC) & a Member of the Royal Family of the United Arab Emirates

/EIN News/ -- STE-AGATHE-DES-MONTS, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nature Zen is pleased to announce that the franchise project is crossing borders with the signing of an important contract in the United Arab Emirates, following a meeting with Canadian businessman Mr. Yahya Kirdi; Mr. Kirdi saw the immense potential of Nature Zen and set up a worldwide partnership with the signing of a contract for the distribution and development of Nature Zen franchises for 21 new countries in the Middle East, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, etc. as well as in North African countries.



Thanks to this partnership, Nature Zen will open its first Nature Zen - Organic Coffee Shop and Organic Protein Shop in spring 2021 in the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates. The lawyer of the member of the Royal family, Mrs. Saliha Rihoum, is so enthusiastic that she often says: "We will open the world to you." This success of interest is linked to the growing demand of the worldwide population for healthy and organic food products. "Today, there is a great awareness about organic food, and there have never been so many requests for it... a positive change for the future and for the health!" shares its young CEO Isabelle Marcil.

Mr. Yahya Kirdi is also a former professional soccer player, he has just created and set up a new 2nd League soccer team in Dubai. The coach of the Laval United Football Club team is the famous Wolfgang Rolff, a former number 1 German soccer player who participated several times in his career at the World Cup with the German national team.

Mr. Kirdi is so enthusiastic to work with a Canadian company… When he created the soccer Team, its initial name was Al Sahel. When he became the President of the Club his first initiative was to change its name to FC Laval United. “Laval is a Canadian city where my heart is. I live in Laval together with my family and I wanted to make the link between the 2 countries which are important to me… and that are my home,” says the businessman Mr. Kirdi.

