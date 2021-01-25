Race unity music video project pays tribute to the racial justice movement of 2020

“Here Comes Love” debuts on January 25 with the hope of continued engagement of all of us in addressing racism - America’s most challenging issue

/EIN News/ -- WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Planet Media, a media production company focused on purpose-driven content, in collaboration with acclaimed composer and music producer Jack Lenz, has released a music video project to help continue the discussion around dismantling systemic racism and addressing internal bias.



“There were important conversations and calls for institutional changes happening in the late spring and summer after the public outrage over the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor,” said One Planet Media founder and CEO Payam Zamani. “The increase in COVID-19 cases and the presidential election caused the topics of racial inequalities and systemic racism to be less front and center. We’d like to do our part ensuring that this collective effort will remain a focus in 2021 and until our oneness as a people is achieved and celebrated.”



The song “Here Comes Love” was written and composed by Lenz in 2017 for a civil rights documentary. The music video uses documentary footage from 2020 marches and demonstrations across the U.S. The song is sung by the late Amoy Brown and Mark Masri.



“The lyrics were inspired by a poem Baháʼu'lláh, the founder of the Baha’i Faith, loved. We have also incorporated the names of courageous people throughout the Civil Rights era to modern-day whose lives and deaths have prompted us to reflect on ourselves and how we see race and inequality,” said Lenz. “It all starts with us. The hope coming from 2020 was how many different races and nationalities came together to march and promote changing our current system of justice, our institutions, and change within our own hearts.”



Several prominent scholars, artists, business leaders, and others will join the social media campaign around the music video to increase awareness and promote the discussion of racism and racial bias.



“There’s this mythology that when slavery ended, the playing field got leveled,” said Dr. Joy DeGruy, educator and author of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome. “The reality is that after hundreds of years of trauma in slavery, what came next was more trauma. We’ve never had a collective moment in history to heal and to acknowledge the injuries. We need real-life conversations on racism and trauma, we need to reach out to friends and family, and we need to touch people in the best way we can.”



The music video runs 5:47 and can be found on One Planet Media’s website oneplanet.media and One Planet Media YouTube channel.



“Racism is a profound deviation from the standard of true morality… The change required is not merely social and economic but above all moral and spiritual.” - July 2020, the Universal House of Justice



About One Planet Media:

One Planet Media is a production company that creates purpose-driven content. We believe that media has the power to positively change hearts and promote a spiritual transformation by educating and inspiring people.



One Planet Media produces its own original content as well as partners to co-produce film, TV, and digital content. Projects must be designed to have a positive impact and contribute to making the world a better place.



One Planet Media is a One Planet Group company. www.oneplanet.media and www.oneplanetgroup.com

Attachments

Leigh Martinez One Planet Group 9255181091 leigh@oneplanetops.com