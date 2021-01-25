Usio Enters into Exclusive Contract with Leading Crypto Brokerage - Voyager Digital Holdings

Fast Growing Crypto Currency Firm Partners with Usio to Power its ACH Electronic Payments Needs

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that its strategic partnership with leading crypto currency broker Voyager Digital Holdings, LLC (“Voyager”) has been renewed and expanded wherein Usio will now become Voyager’s exclusive provider of ACH payment solutions.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Voyager, which was initially signed in 2018. We are also extremely excited to have been chosen as the exclusive provider of their ACH electronic payment needs. Over the past few years we have supported Voyager’s meteoric growth with a wide breadth of payment facilitation technology that enables them to provide their clients both the flexibility and extended capabilities that can make transactions within the crypto-asset trading framework seamless and transparent. The exciting and fast-growing crypto markets represent a tremendous growth opportunity where our increasing expertise and comprehensive electronic payment solutions are proving to be of great value to this rapidly emerging market. Due to the strong interest in the cryptocurrency markets, our activity with Voyager is quickly on the rise, and we look forward to supporting what they expect to be another year of strong growth.”

Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager, noted, “Since the beginning, our partnership with Usio has been beneficial for both of us. Given our exponential growth, we’re glad we selected a company with a complete range of products and services we can access. Our development team is also very happy with the knowledge and responsiveness of the Usio staff. Voyager continues to grow and we rely on great partnerships such as Usio to provide us with the technology and scalability we can be confident in as we expand.”

About Voyager Digital Holdings, LLC

Voyager Digital Holdings, LLC, an operating subsidiary of Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers investors best execution, data and custody services through its institutional-grade open architecture platform. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Voyager is based in New York and is registered with FinCen. https://www.investvoyager.com

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com, and www.ficentive.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "should,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy, risks related to the realization of the anticipated opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

