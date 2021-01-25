RootMetrics: Verizon has the best wireless network...again

In the first study including its 5G Nationwide, Verizon ranks highest for overall network performance by RootMetrics, the nation’s most rigorous and scientific network tester

This was the first report from RootMetrics to include Verizon’s 5G Nationwide, which launched in October 2020. Verizon delivered the fastest aggregate median download speed across the US and provided “an unmatched combination of fast speeds plus exceptional reliability, with an expanding 5G network.” Verizon’s 5G Nationwide is available to more than 230 million people in over 2,700 cities, while Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available in parts of 64 cities, 52 stadiums and arenas and 11 airports.

“These results serve to reinforce our network strategy and the way we’ve approached our 5G rollout works for our customers when and where they need it most,” Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. “RootMetrics’ stringent methodology reflects how this consistent focus on excellence -- in 4G LTE and now in 5G Nationwide and 5G Ultra Wideband -- provides an experience others can’t match.”

Highlights from RootMetrics’ report

Verizon earned 300 State RootScore Awards out of 350 opportunities, nearly double the wins of the nearest competitor.

Verizon registered a median download speed across the U.S. of 40 Mbps, the fastest of any carrier.

Verizon registered 67 markets with median speeds of at least 40 Mbps.

Verizon saw zero markets with median download speeds below 20 Mbps.

“Verizon remained the carrier to beat, sweeping the US RootScore Awards, bringing home by far the most state and metro area awards, and delivering excellent speeds, outstanding reliability, and an expanded 5G footprint in major cities.”



RootMetrics conducted real-world tests by driving over 300,000 miles across the United States, covering all 50 states and 125 metro areas. Their testers conducted nearly three million tests across seven categories. Their scientific methodology tests networks side-by-side, at the same time and in the same locations.

Rankings based on the RootMetrics® US, state, and metro RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013-2H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

