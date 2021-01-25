PSB Reports 4th Quarter Earnings of $3.3 Million, or $0.73 Per Share; Strong Mortgage Refinancing Gains Continue; Net Interest Margin Expands; Loan Growth Returns

/EIN News/ -- WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2020 of $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to earnings of $0.59 per share on net income of $2.6 million during the September 30, 2020 quarter, and $0.63 per share on net income of $2.8 million during the fourth quarter a year ago. Fourth quarter earnings benefitted from continued high mortgage refinance income, an improved net interest margin due to SBA Paycheck Protection Program fee accretion and lower loan loss provisions relative to prior quarters.



“Our earnings were robust for the fourth quarter despite challenges confronting us related to the pandemic. The low interest rate environment continues to fuel mortgage refinancing activity while presenting challenges with maintaining our historically strong net interest margin. However, our operations reflect a return to loan growth, which should serve to improve asset yields as our asset quality remains stable,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “This past quarter we were able to announce a strategic acquisition of Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. in the greater Milwaukee area which we anticipate will remain a growth market for our franchise. The merger, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, compliments our recent branch expansion into the region,” continued Cattanach.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications increased from 44 loan accommodations with a balance of $20.1 million at September 30, 2020 to 48 loans with a balance of $22.3 million, or 2.7% of gross loans at December 31, 2020. All loans receiving deferral were for the second time or more. In the fourth quarter, the bank added a second hotel relationship with a balance of $4.3 million to impaired loans, resulting in $9.2 million of hotel loans listed as impaired. As shown in the table below, “impaired loans” increased $3.0 million, the “substandard risk” loans increased $5.5 million and “watch risk” loans decreased $10.2 million.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000)

Risk Rating 12/2017

12/2018 12/2019

03/2020

06/2020

09/2020

12/2020

Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ - $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ - $ - Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 76,710 85,382 57,904 59,101 72,601 56,337 61,223 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 292,496 323,627 349,002 324,378 374,709 391,195 390,191 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 65,024 79,271 128,932 123,296 154,302 155,738 175,400 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 18,049 15,551 15,933 33,999 54,522 46,603 36,379 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 500 489 2,568 2,732 4,545 2,162 7,617 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 9,952 8,707 5,518 7,811 6,130 10,164 13,153 $ 462,731 $ 513,027 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199 $ 683,963 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3". Includes $34.3 million of Hotels with average grade 4.80 and Restaurants of $25.3 million with average grade 3.95.

Loan Loss Reserve: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the bank added provisions for loan losses totaling $675,000, a decline from $1.3 million in the previous quarter and $1.8 million in the first and second quarters of 2020. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, loan loss provisions have remained elevated with reserves related to the expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19 totaling $5.6 million for the current year. Allowance for loan losses were $10.8 million at December 31, 2020 which includes $2.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch and Impaired”) and $8.0 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At December 31, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.30% of gross loans, and 1.50% of proforma gross loans net of PPP loans of $102.0 million and purchased USDA guaranteed loans totaling $5.7 million.

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin increased to 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.03% the prior quarter due to the accretion of net PPP fees of $492,000 as $14.9 million PPP loans were repaid by the SBA. In addition, the cost of time deposits declined 25 basis points, to 1.28% in the December 2020 quarter. “Our deposits costs have benefited from both our reduced reliance on funding from higher costing certificates of deposit and wholesale funding, and the declining interest rate environment where maturing certificates of deposit have repriced at lower rates,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management: At December 31, 2020, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.22% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to decline slightly with the integration of the Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. acquisition. PSB did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, although the company announced resumption of its repurchase plan beginning January 2021.

December 31, 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and / or December 31, 2019, as applicable):

Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 which remains elevated to historical levels but lower than $1.8 million the previous quarter. One year earlier, gains on the sale of mortgage loans was $452,000.

Tangible net book value was $23.43 per share at December 31, 2020, compared to $22.73 per share as of September 30, 2020, and $20.72 per share at December 31, 2019. Over the past year, tangible book value per share grew 13.08%.

Return on shareholders’ equity was 12.59% for the quarter compared to 10.45% one quarter earlier and 11.98% for the fourth quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.95% the previous quarter and 1.17% for the fourth quarter one year earlier.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $1.13 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2020. Total loans receivable increased by $29.0 million, or 3.7%, to $821.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $792.0 million one quarter earlier. Offsetting this growth, SBA PPP loans decreased $14.9 million to $102.0 million at December 31, 2020 as borrower loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA PPP guarantee program. Excluding the impact of PPP loan payoffs, loan growth was driven in largely equal parts by residential first mortgages, owner occupied commercial real estate, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate.

The bank intends to participate in the second round of PPP lending and expects to begin originating loans in the 1st Q of 2021. At December 31, 2020, the bank had net unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $2.7 million which are recorded as income when the loan is forgiven or paid off. Commercial/agricultural non-owner-occupied real estate loans represented 29.3% of gross loans at December 31, 2020, followed by commercial/agricultural non-real estate at 25.4%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 24.1%, residential real estate loans at 20.7%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.5% of the total loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to 1.30% of gross loans at December 31, 2020 (1.50% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) compared to 1.31% of gross loans (1.53% of gross loans net of PPP loans) one quarter earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets increased to 0.90% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.85% at September 30, 2020, and 0.55% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 primarily relates to the addition of a hotel loan relationship totaling $4.3 million which was downgraded during the quarter. At December 31, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $2.1 million in non-accrual loans, $1.1 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.4 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.6 million in other real estate owned.

At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.5 million compared to $76.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $49.0 million one year earlier. Cash levels were reduced in the current quarter with the funds invested primarily into mortgage related securities and used to reduce wholesale funding. Investment securities totaled $228.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $193.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $174.4 million one year earlier. All investment securities purchased over the past year were considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets increased to $1.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $460,000 one year earlier. The recent increase primarily reflects a previously disclosed commercial foreclosure property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.

Total deposits increased to $932.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $900.6 million at September 30, 2020, led by a $41.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits followed by an increase of $9.1 million in money market deposits. Offsetting these increases, higher-costing wholesale deposits declined $12.2 million during the same time period. At December 31, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.7% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.4%, money market deposits at 23.8%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.6%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 versus 2.9% the prior quarter and 4.3% one year earlier. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the bank has experienced larger average deposits per account and increased mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances decreased $5.0 million during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 to $62.0 million compared to $67.0 million at September 30, 2020, and other borrowings decreased to $12.2 million from $16.2 million over the same time period. Management elected to prepay $5 million in higher-cost FHLB advances during the current quarter and incurred a $125,000 prepayment penalty which has been recognized in other non-interest expense.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $3.0 million to $104.4 million, compared to $101.4 million at September 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings, the dividend declared of $0.21 per share and other comprehensive income adjustments, including an increase in unrealized gains on securities available for sale of $533,000 during the current quarter. Tangible net book value per share increased to $23.43 per share, at December 31, 2020, compared to $22.73 per share at September 30, 2020. The bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets was 9.22% at December 31, 2020 compared to 9.17% at September 30, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $8.4 million (on a net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.9 million (on net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020 and $8.0 million (on a net margin of 3.53%) for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $31.9 million compared to $31.3 million for the same period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields increased 10 basis points from 3.50% to 3.60% during the fourth quarter of 2020 while deposit and borrowing costs declined 13 basis points to 0.53% from 0.66% over the same period.

The increase in loan and investment yields was largely due to accretion of loan fees of $492,000 related to PPP loans that have been repaid. Loan yields increased to 4.08% during the quarter from 3.97% during the third quarter of 2020. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 4.28% and 4.47% in the December 2020 and September 2020 quarters, respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 3.28% and 3.28% in the December 2020 and September 2020 quarters, respectively. Continued recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to maintain or move reported net interest margin higher during the first half of 2021 before net margin declines as the first round PPP program fees are largely recognized.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $657,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $833,000 the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $74,000 to $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $428,000 the previous quarter. With the recent prepayment of some FHLB advances, borrowing cost should reflect continued decreases in the March 2021 quarter.

The provision for loan losses totaled $675,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to reserves taken related to the growth in the loan portfolio, specific reserves on classified assets and general reserves in anticipation of a slowing economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $5.6 million compared to $850,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2019. Loan loss provisions in 2021 are expected to remain elevated but lower than recorded during 2020.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $3.0 million from $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 due in part to higher security gains and mortgage loan servicing income, partially offset by lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and remained at historically high levels as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect mortgage originations to ease in the first quarter of 2021 as the wave of refinancing requests appears to have peaked with seasonal factors and the recent rise in the 10-year Treasury Notes. Mortgage loan servicing income was $104,000 for the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $79,000 the previous quarter.

Deposit and service fee income in the fourth quarter were similar to the prior quarter at $352,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $344,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were $149,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $38,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and $71,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $391,000 from $301,000 the prior quarter as sales activity picked up and advisory fees tied to rising market values increased. At December 31, 2020, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $269.0 million compared to $244.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $248.5 million at December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, other noninterest income was $488,000 compared to $465,000 the prior quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest income was $11.4 million compared to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The one-year increase in 2020 was largely due to larger gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense was $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense was higher due to higher salaries and employee benefits costs related to variable incentive compensation. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.1 million for the fourth quarter compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from a net gain on foreclosed assets of $218,000 compared to a net loss of $36,000 one quarter earlier. Data processing and other office expenses decreased to $568,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $743,000 for the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest expense was $23.7 million compared to $23.3 million one year earlier, up 1.7%.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income $ 9,442 $ 9,155 $ 9,291 $ 9,726 $ 9,988 Interest expense $ 1,011 $ 1,261 $ 1,528 $ 1,935 $ 2,019 Net interest income $ 8,431 $ 7,894 $ 7,763 $ 7,791 $ 7,969 Provision for loan losses $ 675 $ 1,300 $ 1,800 $ 1,800 $ 150 Other noninterest income $ 2,991 $ 2,929 $ 3,138 $ 2,355 $ 1,839 Other noninterest expense $ 6,461 $ 6,074 $ 4,879 $ 6,330 $ 5,947 Net income $ 3,252 $ 2,637 $ 3,190 $ 1,610 $ 2,813 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 Dividends declared per share (3) $ 0.21 $ - $ 0.21 $ - $ 0.20 Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 23.43 $ 22.73 $ 21.97 $ 20.89 $ 20.72 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 15.88 % n/a 14.50 % n/a 15.04 % Average common shares outstanding 4,452,287 4,452,287 4,453,225 4,464,956 4,471,173 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 807,182 $ 800,611 $ 786,785 $ 705,333 $ 700,469 Assets $ 1,100,064 $ 1,099,402 $ 1,067,466 $ 963,191 $ 951,409 Deposits $ 896,427 $ 882,682 $ 855,155 $ 761,268 $ 745,455 Stockholders' equity $ 102,790 $ 100,436 $ 95,909 $ 94,735 $ 93,189 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.18 % 0.95 % 1.20 % 0.67 % 1.17 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 12.59 % 10.45 % 13.38 % 6.84 % 11.98 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.00 % 8.85 % 8.83 % 9.75 % 9.68 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.49 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.03 % 0.98 % 0.47 % 0.67 % 0.68 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 8.96 % 8.50 % 5.11 % 5.24 % 5.45 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.22 % 3.03 % 3.09 % 3.45 % 3.53 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.07 % 2.84 % 2.85 % 3.20 % 3.24 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.59 % 0.59 % 0.49 % 1.04 % 1.00 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 24.06 % 24.24 % 25.25 % 19.49 % 15.55 % Efficiency ratio (2) 55.87 % 55.41 % 44.23 % 61.59 % 59.90 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.34 % 2.20 % 1.84 % 2.64 % 2.48 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.22 % 9.17 % 8.95 % 9.59 % 9.50 % Stock price information: High $ 23.00 $ 18.80 $ 24.75 $ 28.25 $ 28.25 Low $ 17.20 $ 17.36 $ 18.55 $ 19.50 $ 26.00 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 20.57 $ 18.00 $ 18.55 $ 24.75 $ 27.50 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data - unaudited) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,371 $ 8,068 $ 8,175 $ 8,445 $ 8,691 Securities: Taxable 542 564 622 733 768 Tax-exempt 489 474 446 431 387 Other interest and dividends 40 49 48 117 142 Total interest and dividend income 9,442 9,155 9,291 9,726 9,988 Interest expense: Deposits 657 833 1,080 1,482 1,544 FHLB advances 228 304 323 320 328 Other borrowings 6 5 6 14 26 Senior subordinated notes 29 28 28 28 29 Junior subordinated debentures 91 91 91 91 92 Total interest expense 1,011 1,261 1,528 1,935 2,019 Net interest income 8,431 7,894 7,763 7,791 7,969 Provision for loan losses 675 1,300 1,800 1,800 150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,756 6,594 5,963 5,991 7,819 Noninterest income: Service fees 352 344 278 391 411 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,401 1,752 1,747 987 452 Mortgage loan servicing, net 104 (79 ) (165 ) (23 ) 57 Investment and insurance sales commissions 391 301 259 349 301 Net gain on sale of securities 149 38 194 123 71 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 106 108 104 104 104 Other noninterest income 488 465 721 424 443 Total noninterest income 2,991 2,929 3,138 2,355 1,839 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,084 3,526 2,583 3,819 3,523 Occupancy and facilities 511 566 508 544 506 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (218 ) 36 23 71 69 Data processing and other office operations 568 743 675 644 739 Advertising and promotion 172 77 94 141 182 FDIC insurance premiums 82 87 23 - - Other noninterest expenses 1,262 1,039 973 1,111 928 Total noninterest expense 6,461 6,074 4,879 6,330 5,947 Income before provision for income taxes 4,286 3,449 4,222 2,016 3,711 Provision for income taxes 1,034 812 1,032 406 898 Net income $ 3,252 $ 2,637 $ 3,190 $ 1,610 $ 2,813 Basic earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.59 $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 0.63





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2020, unaudited, December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2020 Sep. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 15,723 $ 13,652 $ 13,016 $ 9,665 $ 23,005 Interest-bearing deposits 1,056 1,750 1,483 1,349 839 Federal funds sold 21,749 61,383 45,796 37,071 25,184 Cash and cash equivalents 38,528 76,785 60,295 48,085 49,028 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 228,296 193,179 178,635 171,054 174,448 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 1,231 496 1,738 3,234 4,983 Loans held for sale 954 903 3,755 1,394 545 Loans receivable, net 820,956 791,951 805,243 706,584 707,651 Accrued interest receivable 3,527 3,629 3,590 2,847 2,776 Foreclosed assets 1,619 1,485 1,525 425 460 Premises and equipment, net 10,920 11,061 11,067 11,098 10,457 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,657 1,638 1,623 1,668 1,747 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,283 2,283 2,283 2,283 2,073 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 17,795 17,089 16,981 16,877 16,773 Other assets 4,189 3,784 6,611 4,330 3,952 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879 $ 974,893 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 236,981 $ 241,947 $ 241,914 $ 158,505 $ 177,002 Interest-bearing deposits 695,156 658,667 640,307 606,781 604,788 Total deposits 932,137 900,614 882,221 765,286 781,790 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 62,000 67,000 87,000 88,682 73,496 Other borrowings 12,239 16,216 3,941 3,504 6,131 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,920 8,871 11,998 9,024 10,553 Total liabilities 1,027,528 1,002,933 995,392 876,728 882,202 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,453,472 and 4,467,217 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 7,818 7,765 7,712 7,632 7,597 Retained earnings 103,855 101,538 98,901 96,646 95,037 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 4,458 3,751 3,045 550 1,302 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,037,326 and 1,023,581 shares, respectively (13,534 ) (13,534 ) (13,534 ) (13,507 ) (13,075 ) Total stockholders' equity 104,427 101,350 97,954 93,151 92,691 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283 $ 1,093,346 $ 969,879 $ 974,893





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, December December except per share data - unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 8,371 $ 8,691 $ 33,059 $ 34,477 Securities: Taxable 542 768 2,461 2,980 Tax-exempt 489 387 1,840 1,550 Other interest and dividends 40 142 254 522 Total interest and dividend income 9,442 9,988 37,614 39,529 Interest expense: Deposits 657 1,544 4,052 6,385 FHLB advances 228 328 1,175 1,190 Other borrowings 6 26 31 192 Senior subordinated notes 29 29 113 113 Junior subordinated debentures 91 92 364 366 Total interest expense 1,011 2,019 5,735 8,246 Net interest income 8,431 7,969 31,879 31,283 Provision for loan losses 675 150 5,575 850 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,756 7,819 26,304 30,433 Noninterest income: Service fees 352 411 1,365 1,543 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,401 452 5,887 1,522 Mortgage loan servicing, net 104 57 (163 ) 355 Investment and insurance sales commissions 391 301 1,300 1,220 Net gain on sale of securities 149 71 504 210 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 106 104 422 408 Other noninterest income 488 443 2,098 2,403 Total noninterest income 2,991 1,839 11,413 7,661 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,084 3,523 14,012 13,645 Occupancy and facilities 511 506 2,129 2,208 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (218 ) 69 (88 ) 80 Data processing and other office operations 568 739 2,630 2,616 Advertising and promotion 172 182 484 509 FDIC insurance premiums 82 - 192 122 Other noninterest expenses 1,262 928 4,385 4,116 Total noninterest expense 6,461 5,947 23,744 23,296 Income before provision for income taxes 4,286 3,711 13,973 14,798 Provision for income taxes 1,034 898 3,284 3,551 Net income $ 3,252 $ 2,813 $ 10,689 $ 11,247 Basic earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.63 $ 2.40 $ 2.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.63 $ 2.40 $ 2.51





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 3,252 $ 2,813 $ 10,689 $ 11,247 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain on securities available for sale 641 179 3,577 3,288 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income (108 ) (51 ) (366 ) (152 ) Amortization of unrealized loss (gain) included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity - 3 - (3 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 135 55 (181 ) (211 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 38 13 126 31 Other comprehensive income 706 199 3,156 2,953 Comprehensive income $ 3,958 $ 3,012 $ 13,845 $ 14,200





PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Residential Real Estate 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 One to four family $ 125,530 $ 114,226 $ 118,049 $ 122,276 $ 121,548 HELOC loans 18,312 19,747 19,550 20,795 21,668 Residential construction & development 25,519 22,529 23,129 22,963 23,633 Residential vacant land 3,305 3,147 3,417 3,745 3,908 Total Residential real estate 172,666 159,649 164,145 169,779 170,757 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied Commercial real estate 187,059 164,073 164,483 164,851 156,275 SBA commercial real estate 1,483 1,506 1,539 1,571 1,647 Agriculture real estate 4,429 4,677 4,885 5,041 5,901 Construction and land development 5,468 13,557 7,294 8,297 13,228 Commercial vacant land 2,835 2,819 2,241 1,560 929 Total Owner occupied 201,274 186,632 180,442 179,760 177,051 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 173,953 170,847 165,099 158,634 162,118 One to four family residential rental 31,363 30,159 28,451 29,891 30,042 SBA commercial real estate 749 771 793 824 844 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 29,846 18,600 11,927 16,406 17,061 Commercial vacant land 8,402 8,907 10,135 13,965 14,280 Total Non-owner occupied 244,313 229,284 216,405 219,720 224,345 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 11,422 5,687 7,826 5,933 11,601 Commercial line 41,619 40,067 55,317 59,266 54,538 Other commercial non-real estate 52,723 58,718 69,267 70,467 65,690 SBA commercial non-real estate 103,871 118,668 117,436 1,453 1,733 Agricultural non-real estate 1,986 2,150 2,148 2,075 2,402 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 211,621 225,290 251,994 139,194 135,964 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 3,400 3,358 3,512 3,344 3,454 Consumer line 353 366 243 328 1,354 Other consumer 143 163 160 183 189 Total Consumer non-real estate 3,896 3,887 3,915 3,855 4,997 Gross loans 833,770 804,742 816,901 713,868 714,043 Net deferred loan costs (2,140 ) (2,627 ) (2,617 ) 388 326 Overdrafts 161 317 133 199 221 Allowance for loan losses (10,835 ) (10,481 ) (9,174 ) (7,871 ) (6,939 ) Total loans receivable $ 820,956 $ 791,951 $ 805,243 $ 706,584 $ 707,651





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 2,071 $ 2,129 $ 2,964 $ 3,868 $ 3,697 Nonaccrual restructured loans 1,064 233 244 232 499 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,414 5,508 650 672 676 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 8,549 7,870 3,858 4,772 4,872 Other real estate owned 1,619 1,485 1,525 425 460 Total nonperforming assets $ 10,168 $ 9,355 $ 5,383 $ 5,197 $ 5,332 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.03 % 0.98 % 0.47 % 0.67 % 0.68 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.49 % 0.54 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 126.74 % 133.18 % 237.79 % 164.94 % 142.43 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Leased retail sales outlet ORE $ 1,100 Real estate - Hotel Restructured 4,861 $ 192 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual 895 142 Total listed nonperforming assets 6,856 334 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 10,168 $ 676 Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at December 31, 2020 ($000s) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate Impaired $ 4,336 $ 233 Total listed performing, but impaired loans $ 4,336 $ 233 Total performing, but impaired loans $ 5,929 $ 344





PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 236,981 25.40 % $ 241,947 26.90 % $ 177,002 22.60 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 332,677 35.70 % 291,275 32.30 % 257,486 32.90 % Money market deposits 222,156 23.80 % 213,057 23.70 % 183,370 23.50 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 103,064 11.10 % 103,288 11.50 % 104,455 13.40 % Total core deposits 894,878 96.00 % 849,567 94.40 % 722,313 92.40 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 23,112 2.50 % 24,669 2.70 % 25,431 3.30 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 12,153 1.30 % 14,384 1.60 % 5,457 0.70 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 1,994 0.20 % 11,994 1.30 % 28,589 3.60 % Totals $ 932,137 100.00 % $ 900,614 100.00 % $ 781,790 100.00 %





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Quarter ended September 30, 2020 Quarter ended December 31, 2019 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 817,875 $ 8,383 4.08 % $ 810,232 $ 8,080 3.97 % $ 707,336 $ 8,709 4.88 % Taxable securities 129,832 542 1.66 % 108,241 564 2.07 % 111,697 768 2.73 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 80,619 619 3.05 % 76,168 600 3.13 % 59,511 490 3.27 % FHLB stock 2,283 27 4.70 % 2,283 28 4.88 % 2,091 25 4.74 % Other 27,336 13 0.19 % 58,081 21 0.14 % 29,443 117 1.58 % Total (2) 1,057,945 9,584 3.60 % 1,055,005 9,293 3.50 % 910,078 10,109 4.41 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 14,011 13,945 12,284 Premises and equipment, net 11,023 11,135 10,333 Cash surrender value ins 17,206 17,021 16,713 Other assets 10,572 11,917 8,868 Allowance for loan losses (10,693 ) (9,621 ) (6,867 ) Total $ 1,100,064 $ 1,099,402 $ 951,409 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 298,696 $ 65 0.09 % $ 285,384 $ 72 0.10 % $ 239,613 $ 307 0.51 % Money market deposits 218,455 128 0.23 % 206,881 146 0.28 % 180,262 418 0.92 % Time deposits 143,714 464 1.28 % 159,851 615 1.53 % 162,726 819 2.00 % FHLB borrowings 64,283 228 1.41 % 86,565 304 1.40 % 77,920 328 1.67 % Other borrowings 16,638 6 0.14 % 9,445 5 0.21 % 14,374 26 0.72 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 29 4.61 % 2,500 28 4.46 % 2,500 29 4.60 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 91 4.68 % 7,732 91 4.68 % 7,732 92 4.72 % Total 752,018 1,011 0.53 % 758,358 1,261 0.66 % 685,127 2,019 1.17 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 235,562 230,566 162,854 Other liabilities 9,694 10,042 10,239 Stockholders' equity 102,790 100,436 93,189 Total $ 1,100,064 $ 1,099,402 $ 951,409 Net interest income $ 8,573 $ 8,032 $ 8,090 Rate spread 3.07 % 2.84 % 3.24 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.22 % 3.03 % 3.53 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 784,126 $ 33,111 4.22 % $ 685,279 $ 34,533 5.04 % Taxable securities 112,200 2,461 2.19 % 107,801 2,980 2.76 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 73,490 2,329 3.17 % 61,482 1,962 3.19 % FHLB stock 2,243 106 4.73 % 1,918 104 5.42 % Other 43,593 148 0.34 % 21,253 418 1.97 % Total (2) 1,015,652 38,155 3.76 % 877,733 39,997 4.56 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 12,592 11,644 Premises and equipment, net 11,013 10,318 Cash surrender value ins 16,990 16,558 Other assets 10,484 8,738 Allowance for loan losses (8,990 ) (6,605 ) Total $ 1,057,741 $ 918,386 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 277,014 $ 594 0.21 % $ 243,035 $ 1,588 0.65 % Money market deposits 202,666 860 0.42 % 163,061 1,541 0.95 % Time deposits 158,030 2,598 1.64 % 168,624 3,256 1.93 % FHLB borrowings 80,462 1,175 1.46 % 67,207 1,190 1.77 % Other borrowings 9,602 31 0.32 % 19,628 192 0.98 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 113 4.52 % 2,500 113 4.52 % Junior sub. debentures 7,732 364 4.71 % 7,732 366 4.73 % Total 738,006 5,735 0.78 % 671,787 8,246 1.23 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 211,155 148,746 Other liabilities 9,925 9,810 Stockholders' equity 98,655 88,043 Total $ 1,057,741 $ 918,386 Net interest income $ 32,420 $ 31,751 Rate spread 2.98 % 3.33 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.19 % 3.62 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%.



