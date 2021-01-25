Taronis Fuels to Expand MagneGas Production Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- New 100KW Unit Will Initially Serve the Arizona, California Markets

PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNFD), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced that the Company has commenced the construction of a mobile 100 KW Venturi plasma arc gasification unit. The Company intends to primarily utilize components already on hand and should be able to complete the unit construction process within three months with a limited capital investment.

The new unit will be initially deployed in the Phoenix, AZ market to support the Company’s newest MagneGas Welding Supply industrial gas retail location. The Company soft-launched its retail industrial gas product marketing efforts in the fourth quarter of 2020, and has already secured a consistent portfolio of clients in the Phoenix market. The Company’s flagship retail location in Peoria is expected to host a grand opening in early February.

The mobile 100 KW Venturi plasma arc gasification unit will initially be deployed to serve the Arizona and California markets until COVID-19 travel restrictions into the European Union ease. The Company is in the final stages of permitting for a reconfigured pilot MagneGas production hub in Amsterdam. The Company anticipates being able to launch a low-cost pilot facility in the third quarter based on current forecasts for travel restrictions.

As the Company gains additional visibility on the timing of the Amsterdam site launch, the Company will resume construction of a full-scale 300KW gasification unit for deployment into the Arizona market, and a 300KW European Union compatible gasification unit for deployment to a second, more scalable MagneGas production hub, which is expected to be based in the Antwerp-Rotterdam corridor.

“This is a promising next step in the expansion of our MagneGas production capabilities,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “By adding a third US production facility, we believe we can significantly reduce our transportation costs for the fulfillment of MagneGas sales in Arizona and California. In addition, the deployment of this mobile unit enables the Company to limit its capital investment on additional MagneGas cylinders during the COVID-19 lockdown in California. Based on our analysis, we can safely deploy capital into a rebuilt mobile unit in order to scale our western MagneGas sales, which should support further investment in a new 300KW unit for deployment in Arizona by year end.”

“In addition, having a completed 100KW unit should serve our international expansion efforts well once travel restrictions into the Dutch market ease, most likely in the early second half of 2021. Our Dutch marketing team continues to build a promising list of prospective customers, and we are eager to capitalize on the opportunity once we are able to do so,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.



