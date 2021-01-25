VSORA AD1028 Named “Best Processor IP” by The Linley Group

Analysts’ Choice Award 2020 Hails Programmable Processor IP for Delivering PetaFLOPS Performance on 7nm Silicon Die

/EIN News/ -- PARIS , Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSORA today announced it received The Linley Group’s Analysts’ Choice Award 2020 in the “Best Processor Intellectual Property (IP)” category for AD1028, the first PetaFLOPS computational platform to accelerate Level 4 (L4) and Level 5 (L5) autonomous vehicles designs.



“We are honored to be selected for this prestigious award and pleased The Linley Group recognizes the sound architecture of our processor IP,” says Khaled Maalej, CEO and founder of VSORA.

“VSORA’s AD1028 combines high-performance DSP capabilities with AI acceleration that clearly differentiates it from other processor IP entrants in 2020,” remarks Mike Demler, senior analyst at The Linley Group and a senior editor at Microprocessor Report. “The ability to deliver commercial availability of L4 and L5 functionality in a programmable processor IP with PetaFLOPS performance on 7nm silicon die is a remarkable achievement.”

The annual Linley Group Analysts' Choice Awards recognize the top semiconductor and processor IP offerings of the year. Its analysts select winners based on performance, power, features, and cost of each device in the context of their target application.

About VSORA’s AD1028

The AD1028 multi-core DSP and AI architecture eliminates the need for DSP co-processors and hardware accelerators and is ideal for implementing particle filters in autonomous driving vehicles. Applied to a particle filter, AD21028 with 8-million cells can process 16-million particles with latency substantially lower than 10 msec. As another example, processing a full-high-definition (FHD) image with Yolo 3 takes 1.6 msec leading to a throughput of 625 images/second.

Fully reprogrammable, AD1028 is algorithmic agnostic, and its variable quantization is customized to user applications to reduce silicon area and power consumption. It exceeds one PetaFLOPS computational power with more than 85% usage efficiency approximating theoretical maximum processing power by combining neural network acceleration with advanced digital signal processing (DSP) on the same die eliminates memory bottlenecks to external memory.

About VSORA

VSORA provides high-performance intellectual property (IP) solutions for chipmakers designing the latest generations of artificial intelligence, general high-end signal processing used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving (AD) and digital communications systems including 5G. Its powerful multi-core digital signal processing (DSP) architecture eliminates the need for DSP co-processors and hardware accelerators to provide a level of flexibility achievable only with software programming. VSORA was founded in 2015 by DSP engineers from the former DiBcom, now part of Parrot, and has offices in France, the United States and Taiwan.

Connect with VSORA:

Website: www.vsora.com

Email: info@vsora.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vsora/

About The Linley Group

The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for a broad range of applications including networking, communications, datacenter applications, mobile, and embedded. The company provides strategic consulting services, indepth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group is the publisher of the noted Microprocessor Report, a weekly publication. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletter: Linley Newsletter.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for VSORA

(617) 437-1822

nanette@nvc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec3f6d8-5a7d-4e3d-a379-4b93e0359e37