Sensi Brands Inc. pre-roll brand Station House continues impressive growth with expansion into Nova Scotia

First completed purchase order with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation brings Station House’s signature pre-roll multi-packs to Eastern Canada following successful launch in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, ONTARIO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian licensed cannabis producer Sensi Brands Inc. (“Sensi Brands” or “SBI”) announced the expansion of Station House Pre-Rolls into Nova Scotia with the fulfillment of its first purchase order with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). Now available online (cannabis.mynslc.com) and in NSLC Cannabis stores, the agreement follows Station House’s highly successful launch in Ontario, where it established itself as a top-selling pre-roll brand with its signature multi-packs of 6, 12, 18 and 24 pre-rolls.

“We are excited to partner with the NSLC to bring Station House products to cannabis consumers in Nova Scotia, a priority market for Sensi Brands in both size and spend,” said Tony Giorgi, CEO of Sensi Brands, “Our goal remains focused on winning over experienced, value seeking consumers with functional product design and large-format configurations that deliver high-quality cannabis at practical price points for the end user.”

The highly demanded brand will be launching with its signature 6 and 12 pre-roll multi-packs of high-THC cannabis. Station House pre-rolls are made from single-strain whole flower and hand-finished for a consistent and even burn. The multi-pack configurations will include two available strains: Amnesia Haze, a 18-22% THC sativa strain, and OG Kush, a 18-22% THC indica strain in packs of 6 and 12. The user-friendly packs are designed to ensure the best consumption experience and include custom joint trays and a humidity device for lasting product integrity. While Nova Scotia will initially launch with Station House’s core SKUs, the brand’s portfolio also includes another 18-22% THC sativa strain – Blue Dream – in addition to larger format 18 and 24-pack configurations.

Station House delivers “quality cannabis at everyday fares” for daily users of cannabis. The 6-pack will retail for a MSRP of $33.72 and the 12-pack will retail at a MSRP of $59.93, targeting everyday cannabis consumers by delivering best-in-class value within the pre-roll segment.

For more information on Station House, visit www.stationhouse.ca



Sensi Brands Inc. (SBI) is a Canadian licensed cannabis cultivation and consumer packaged goods company producing and distributing a broad range of quality cannabis products and services. Led by an experienced and successful management team, SBI operates four lines of business servicing the domestic and global cannabis industry including: wholesale product distribution, automated processing and co-packaging services, a consumer brands portfolio, and a full-service medical cannabis clinic.

For more information please go to: www.sensibrands.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Certain statements contained in this Press Release constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable securities legislation. Such statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and numerous assumptions. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or interpret or regard forward-looking statements as guarantees of future outcomes. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Attachments

Tony Kwon Sensi Brands Inc. tony.kwon@sensibrands.ca