Cyber Boy Corp.’s 1st Video Game

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who would have ever thought that a child from Los Angeles County would one day own his very own software company in Beverly Hills, Ca and be featured in numerous publications around the world? For Sr. Roy Andrade, life has had its up and downs, but, that has not stopped his company, Cyber Boy Corp., from exceeding his critic’s expectations. Many people told him that starting a business, especially, during a global pandemic was insane and not worth the headache. Yet, Sr. Roy Andrade prevailed and now has a video game in production for his critics to talk about.

Video games play a significant part of our development. Not a lot of people know this, but studies reveal that people who participate in video game activities develop a quicker response time than those who do not play video games. People play video games for various reasons. For example, for entertainment. Some have made a career out of playing video games like Henrik "AdmiralBulldog" Ahnberg and Jonathan "Loda" Berg. Others, such as, Sr. Roy Andrade prefer to invent them.

During this pandemic, most of us are stuck in our house. A lot of us turned towards virtual gaming just to kill time. To make this time a bit less difficult and enjoyable, Cyber Boy Corp., has decided to get into the Gaming industry. Cyber Boy Corp. was an executive protection firm in 2020 that provided opulent businessmen and women top-notch security around the clock. However, this year Cyber Bot Corp. has decided to step into the gaming Industry. Sr. Roy Andrade, who is the CEO of the profitable business organization thinks that most of the video games that are on the market are descent, but in his opinion, lack imagination. He feels some games have excellent animation, yet lack sound effects, and many other features he wishes not to expose to the public. He wants his company’s game to be impeccable in every aspect whether it's the character, storyline or graphics. So, to make his words become a reality, Sr. Roy Andrade has hired top talent to develop, ‘CyberBoy,’ his first game title.

Sr. Roy Andrade understands that kids are not attending school and are stuck at home watching television. He understands that kids have been playing the same games for a very long time. To make their time more pleasing he has decided to develop CyberBoy with a team of software developers. He has not revealed a lot of information about his upcoming game, apart from the fact that he has one of the No. 1 games under development. He believes this is the best time to be in this business. Just to create curiosity in the gaming community he has not disclosed a lot of information about the genre or platform of the game. Cyber Boy Corp. is yet to announce the release date of the game. The privately held company has a lot of mobile application ideas in the pipe as they are planning to make their great entrance into the world of technology, Sr. Roy Andrade has made a name for himself and company in a blink of an eye.

Name - Sr. Roy Andrade

Company Name - Cyber Boy Corp.

Company Email - is@cyberboycorp.us

Website - https://cyberboycorp.us





