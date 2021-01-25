ISW Holdings Announces Full Completion of Audit, Set to File Form 10 This Week

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders on the timeline for filing Form 10 and returning to fully reporting status.



Management notes that the audit process has been completed. Final details were being completed as of the middle of last week and all final documentation will be packaged and in the hands of management early this week. At that time, the Company’s Form 10 Registration Statement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

“The audit is finished and Form 10 should be filed this week,” noted Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “This is a very strong positive step for the Company, cementing our legitimacy and our willingness to provide our shareholders with full transparency as we continue to post strong and growing performance in our major market verticals.”

Filing Form 10 to register shares as securities with the SEC is a voluntary act by the Company. As such, given the transparency this filing offers current and prospective investors, it represents management’s confidence in its stewardship of value for its stakeholders.

ISW Holdings intends to utilize its increased market presence and the potential support of institutional investors to aid the company’s growth, as well as its capacity to act on potential acquisition opportunities.

Pierce added, “We are very happy to invite market participants to look under the hood and evaluate the Company. We also look forward to filing 8Ks on future material events. The Company is at a very exciting crossroads right now, with our crypto mining segment set to launch commercially this month and revenues from our telehealth and home healthcare segment continuing to grow rapidly, and we anticipate strategic activity to further impact that outlook.”

In addition to facilitating the filing of Form 10, the completed audit, as noted in recent Company communications, is part of the larger process of uplisting to the OTCQB tier at OTC Markets.

