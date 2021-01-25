Ehave, Inc. Utilizes Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Big Data Management in Mental Healthcare

AI has become crucial in developing and simulating predictive models for COVID-19 and psychedelic research in the healthcare industry.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today plans to continue to address the needs of big data management in mental healthcare. Ehave has been using artificial intelligence and machine learning since the first version of its Ehave Dashboard to transform clinical research, identify treatment protocols, and increase the virtual care capabilities of health providers.



Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ehave began testing AI models for clinical and psychedelic researchers to perform predictive analysis about patient data. With COVID-19 cases still spreading rapidly as the virus mutates, many academic institutions and health systems have developed predictive technology to track the virus and simulate the risk of COVID-19 patients developing different symptoms. The Ehave Dashboard will continue to evolve to include its artificial intelligence and machine learning functions in order to become more integrated with clinical care in the coming years.

Ehave Dashboard has been in the forefront of using data analytics with its blockchain data warehouse that provides insights to clinicians and patients. The health system continuously improves upon their system by layering on new tools, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, bringing them closer to predictive analytics. The digital transformation among health systems was well underway when 2020 began. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for centralized and efficient data management. Ehave has sped up development of data-gathering and reporting efforts during the pandemic, as well as cloud implementations to securely store and coordinate data. The use of BurstIQ enforces a strong cybersecurity in secure data storage.

“Ehave moved predictive analytics to the forefront for mental health. The acceleration and acceptance of digital technology in 2021 means more health systems now have the technical capabilities to practice precision medicine as they move closer to predictive analytics,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. Mr. Kaplan continued, “The Ehave dashboard has machine learning-powered models to identify high risk and the likelihood of problems among mental health patients. This offers healthcare providers more efficient patient management.”

The future of healthcare involves analytic insights being used at the bedside during the point of care. Analytics will enable healthcare professionals to proactively manage care and keep people out of the hospital and healthy. Wearables and other biomedical devices, combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence will challenge traditional healthcare organizations and data scientists to the forefront of improving patient care outcomes.

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc .

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA .

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words

“intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration

Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on

September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact: Ehave Inc

Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez

Gabe@Ehave.com

Investor Relations:

Email: Ir@Ehave.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046