Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World Begins Streaming Today

/EIN News/ -- ERIE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World explores the life and work of one of our era’s greatest authors on race, history and economics. The one-hour documentary, hosted by The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Riley, begins streaming on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and www.sowellfilm.com today. It airs on public television in February. (Check local listings).



“You’re about to meet one of the greatest minds of the past half-century,” said Riley. “His story is both fascinating and illuminating.”

Riley traces Sowell’s life journey from Harlem to Hoover Institute as he became one of America’s most prolific authors. Sowell’s intellectual honesty and quest for facts took him into the Marine’s Combat Camera Corps during the Korean War, then onto Harvard, Columbia University and the University of Chicago for his Ph.D. in economics. He has earned positions at top universities as a professor of economics, was a popular syndicated columnist for 30 years, and has published 37 books on a variety of subjects. The documentary features insights from Sowell, interviews with colleagues, associates and with those he has inspired. Riley reveals why the intensely private Thomas Sowell is considered by many to be “the smartest person in the room.”

Riley’s new biography on Sowell, Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell, will be published May 25.

Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World is a production of Free To Choose® Media. Tom Jennings is the producer. Thomas Skinner and Rob Chatfield are executive producers. Major funding is provided by L.E. Phillips Family Foundation, Robert and Marion Oster, The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation, Inc., DKT Liberty Project, The Charles and Ann Johnson Foundation, Chris and Melodie Rufer.

