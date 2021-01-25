Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies Inc., is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding the Company becoming the exclusive distributor of the revolutionary Grow-Pods, competitive strengths for the Company, overall Company performance in 2020 and 2021 Outlook.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ACTX) (the “Company”), who is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers, Grow-Pods, and the designing, branding and selling of proprietary plastic medical grade containers that can store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids and can grind solids and shred herbs. The interview outlines the development of ACTX’s portfolio of assets, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Heldoorn explains the genesis and story behind the recent moves by ACTX and the foundation built in 2020. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to make key strategic moves fortifying ACTX for future growth and expansion. The Company was able to enter into an agreement with GP Solutions for the exclusive right to market, sell and distribute GP's products in the United States and its territories, as well as the expansion of all its operations into Tulsa, Oklahoma.

When asked about the goals for the Company in 2021, Heldoorn tells Smith, “I think we are in a very exciting time in history right now. In the last twelve months especially, and the last seven years for my company, we’ve built the groundwork such that over the next year, the growth and expansion for ACTX will be unprecedented.” Heldoorn added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-advanced-container-tech-actx/.

About Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. is in the businesses of selling and distributing hydroponic containers Grow-Pods and designing, branding and selling proprietary plastic medical grade containers that can store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids and can grind solids and shred herbs, as well as selling other products such as humidity control inserts, smell-proof bags, lighters, and plastic lighter holders, and providing private labeling and branding for purchasers of the Company’s containers and the other products.

About SmallCapVoice

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

For more information, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit:

www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com