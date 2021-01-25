GasBuddy Launches New Fuel Discount Program for On-Demand Delivery Companies to Provide Gig Drivers Discounts on Gasoline Nationwide as Prices at the Pump Rise

Grubhub and Gridwise among first partners in GasBuddy’s new Payments-as-a-Service program

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national average for a gallon of gasoline is projected to rise in 2021 and could eventually hit $3 per gallon, the first time in more than seven years. Gas has long been one of the biggest household expenses for Americans. With the coronavirus lockdowns, consumers turned heavily to on-demand delivery services for their meals, groceries and household necessities. This caused an outsized shift in the need for gasoline to the tens-of-millions of gig drivers fulfilling these requests to make ends meet.

GasBuddy, the travel and navigation app used by more North American drivers to save money on gas, today announced a new B2B program, Payments-as-a-Service, enabling companies to recruit, reward and retain their consumers and employees with discounted and free gas.

Among the first partners to leverage GasBuddy’s program are Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace; and Gridwise, a mobile platform that helps rideshare and delivery drivers maximize their earnings.

"Gasoline is the biggest expense for drivers," said Gridwise CEO Ryan Green. "Helping our drivers save on fuel costs has been a major initiative for us, and we wanted to find a program that could accommodate our nationwide audience. Pay with GasBuddy's agnostic brand works with nearly all gas stations across the country and gives us the ability to offer fuel savings to every one of our drivers."

HOW IT WORKS

The new program is powered by Pay with GasBuddy®, GasBuddy’s consumer payment card that gives users up to 25 cents off of every gallon as gas, and is accepted at 90 percent of US gas stations.

The program offers multi-tier fuel benefits. Delivery drivers enrolled in the program will receive standard Pay with GasBuddy saving benefits, plus an additional funded discount at the discretion of the partner company.

The sign-up experience and the card itself, can be completely co-branded for partners.

“There is a massive community that relies on their vehicles to make a living,” said Mark Coffey, executive vice president of strategic partnerships at GasBuddy. “Partnering with these on-demand delivery companies means we can further provide our invaluable service to people who need it most.”

